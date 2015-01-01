पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:परीक्षा में बैठे सवा 12 लाख अभ्यर्थी, उत्तीर्ण हाेंगे 27,190, परीक्षा परिणाम की तैयारी में जुटी एडीजी की टीम

  • एडीजी गाेविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि परीक्षा के दाैरान पेपर आउट हाेने का बड़ा खतरा था

पुलिस मुख्यालय के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल बनी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा लगातार तीन दिन तक छह पारियाें में बिना किसी विवाद के संपन्न हाे गई। इस भर्ती परीक्षा काे संपन्न करवाने में पुलिस इंटेलीजेंस से लेकर बीट स्तर के जवानाें तक काे लगाया गया। ताकि किसी भी तरह की सूचना हाे ताे तत्काल मुख्यालय तक पहुंच सके। भर्ती परीक्षा का जिम्मा संभाल रहे एडीजी गाेविंद गुप्ता के कंधाें पर सरकार ने चार माह पहले ही भर्ती परीक्षा कराने का जिम्मा साैंपा था।

महज चार माह की तैयारी में निर्विवाद रूप से भर्ती परीक्षा संपन्न करवाकर सरकार की नजराें में आए एडीजी गुप्ता और उनकी टीम ने अब जल्द परीक्षा परिणाम घाेषित करवाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। मुख्यालय की मानें ताे चार से पांच माह में भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम आ जाएगा। 5438 पदाें के लिए आयाेजित भर्ती में बैठे सवा 12 लाख अभ्यर्थियाें में से महज 27,190 छात्राें काे उत्तीर्ण किया जाएगा।

32 जिलाें के 55 शहराें में 518 सेंटर पर जैमर लगा दिए
एडीजी गाेविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि परीक्षा के दाैरान पेपर आउट हाेने का बड़ा खतरा था। इंटरनेट बंद नहीं किया जा सकता था। ऐसे मेें हमने सारे इंटेलीजेंस सिस्टम अपनाए। 32 जिलाें में 55 शहराें में 518 परीक्षा सेंटर पर हमने जैमर लगाए। लेकिन सबसे बड़ी समस्या थी कि अगर बिजली सप्लाई बाधित हाे गई ताे जैमर का उपयाेग नहीं हाे सकेगा। इसके चलते हमने बिजली विभाग से कााॅर्डिनेट कर परीक्षा सेंटराें पर परीक्षा के दाैरान बिजली सप्लाई लगातार चालू रखी।

साथ ही परीक्षा शुरू हाेने से आधे घंटे पहले परीक्षा सेेंटर में प्रवेश बंद कर दिया। ताकि पेपर खुलने पर किसी भी तरह से पेपर बाहर नहीं जा सके। सेंटर पर किसी काे भी माेबाइल लाने की अनुमति नहीं दी। इस तरह से तीन दिन में छह पारियाें में करीब सवा 12 लाख अभ्यर्थियाें की परीक्षा आयाेजित करवा ली। इंटेलीजेंस के आधार पर ही हमने कई गिराेह पकड़े जाे छात्राें काे झांसा देकर पेपर देने या परीक्षा में नकल करवाने की बात कहकर माेटी रकम ले रहे थे।

