कार्रवाई:फायरिंग व रंगदारी में दो साल से फरार चल रहे दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
मालवीय नगर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर के घर पर फायरिंग व कोतवाली में रंगदारी के मामले में दो साल से फरार चल रहे दो बदमाशों को कमिश्नरेट की सीएसटी टीम ने मुखबिर की सूचना के आधार पर दबिश देकर प्रतापनगर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। संजीव उर्फ टिंचू भरतपुर के हलैना व गुलशन बिहारी बिहार के भोजपुर के रहने वाले है। दोनों जयपुर में अलग-अलग जगह पर रहते है।

एडिशनल डीसीपी सुलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि इंस्पेक्टर रविन्द्र प्रताप सिंह के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम को सूचना मिली कि दोनों बदमाश प्रताप नगर इलाके में फरारी काट रहे है। टीमों ने दबिश देकर दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी गुलशन मालवीय नगर में रूपा मीणा के घर पर फायरिंग व जानलेवा हमले में वांछित चल रहा था, जिसे मालवीय नगर पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

दूसरा बदमाश संजीव कोतवाली में एक व्यापारी को धमकाकर रंगदारी वसूलने के मामले में फरार चल रहा था। उसे कोतवाली पुलिस को सौंप दिया। दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ जानलेवा हमले, फायरिंग व रंगदारी वसूलने के कई प्रकरण दर्ज है। दोनों प्रतिद्वन्द्वी गैंग के एक बदमाश को मारने की योजना बना रहे थे।

फुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें

