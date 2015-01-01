पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में आग की घटना:जयपुर में चलती स्कूटी बनी आग का गोला, युवतियों ने कूदकर बचाई जान; ब्रेड बनाने की फैक्ट्री में लगी आग

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के सहकार मार्ग पर स्कूटी जिसमें शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई थी। कुछ देर बाद इसकी पैट्रोल की टंकी भी जल गई।

राजधानी जयपुर में आज दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर आग लगने की घटना हुई। गनीमत रही कि इन दोनों ही घटनाओं में किसी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई। समय रहते दोनों जगहों पर आग को बुझा दिया गया। पहली घटना सहकार मार्ग पर हुई, जहां एक चलती हुई स्कूटी में आग लग गई, जबकि दूसरी घटना सीतापुरा स्थित एक ब्रेड बनाने की फैक्ट्री में आग लगी।

सहकार मार्ग पर दोपहर करीब एक बजे दो युवतियां स्कूटी पर जा रहीं थी। तभी स्कूटी में से धुंआ निकलने लगा। जिसके तुरंत बाद दोनों ने स्कूटी रोक दिया। देखते ही देखते स्कूटी से आग की लपटे निकलने लगी, जिससे घबराकर वहां खड़ी युवतियां दूर भाग गई। वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों और लोगों ने आग को बुझाने का प्रयास भी किया, लेकिन तब तक आग बहुत ज्यादा फैल चुकी थी। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड एक गाड़ी की मदद से आग को बुझाया गया। लेकिन तब तक गाड़ी 70 फीसदी तक जल चुकी थी।

ब्रेड बनाते समय मशीन में लगी आग
इधर, सीतापुरा स्थित ब्रेड बनाने की एक फैक्ट्री में भी आग लग गई। आग लगते ही फैक्ट्री में अफरा-तफरी मच गई, वहां काम कर रहे मजदूर और अन्य वर्कर फैक्ट्री से बाहर आ गए। नगर निगम की सहायक फायर अधिकारी ऊषा शर्मा ने बताया कि आग की सूचना दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे मिली और मौके पर जब पहुंचे तो देखा वहां ब्रेड सेकने वाली बड़ी मशीन (ओवन) के आस-पास से आग लपटे निकल रही थी। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना के समय मशीन में ब्रेड सेकने का काम चल रहा था, तभी अचानक मशीन से धुंआ उठने लगा और देखते ही देखते मशीन में आग लग गई। आग को फायर ब्रिगेड की 4-5 गाड़ियां भेजकर काबू पाया गया।

