सतर्कता:यूके, यूएस में दूसरे चरण में तेजी से फैला कोराेना, अगले 3 माह चुनौतीपूर्ण: सीएम

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने कहा कि सर्दी में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए विभाग पूरी तैयारी रखे।
  • वीडियाे कांफ्रेसिंग के जरिये अधिकारियों से ली कोराेना की स्थिति की जानकारी

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के प्रबंधन में राजस्थान देश में एक मॉडल स्टेट के रूप में सामने आया है और देश-दुनिया में हमारे प्रयासों की सराहना हुई है। त्योहारी सीजन, सर्दी के मौसम एवं प्रदूषण के कारण आगामी तीन माह कोविड की दृष्टि से बेहद चुनौतीपूर्ण हो सकते हैं। गहलोत मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से राजधानी से लेकर ब्लॉक स्तर तक कोविड-19 की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

तीन घंटे से अधिक समय तक चली वीसी में मुख्यमंत्री ने संभागीय आयुक्त, पुलिस महानिरीक्षक, जिला कलेक्टर, पुलिस अधीक्षक, नगर निगम आयुक्त, मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, उपखंड अधिकारी, नगर परिषद एवं नगर पालिका के अधिकारी, ब्लॉक स्तरीय मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ संवाद कर कोविड-19 के हालातों की जानकारी ली।

पड़ोसी राज्यों से आने वाले मरीजों के लिए भी उपचार में नहीं रखी जाएं कोई कमी

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अमेरिका, फ्रांस, यूके, इटली सहित कई देशों में दूसरे चरण में कोविड-19 संक्रमण काफी तेजी से फैला। कई देशों में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लगाना पड़ा। हमारे देश में भी आने वाले समय में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसे देखते हुए संबंधित अधिकारी सभी जिलों में पहले से ही तमाम आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित कर लें ताकि हमारे अब तक के प्रयास बेकार ना जाएं और हम आगे भी कोरोना से सफलतापूर्वक लड़ सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि पड़ोसी राज्यों से आने वाले मरीजों को भी उपचार में किसी तरह की कमी नहीं रखें।

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति सोच रहे, इधर राजस्थान में आ चुका मास्क को अनिवार्य करने का कानून
गहलोत ने कहा कि हाल ही में अमेरिका के नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जॉ बाइडेन ने कहा कि वे राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेते ही पूरे देश में मास्क को अनिवार्य रूप से लागू करेंगे, लेकिन राजस्थान देश का ऐसा पहला राज्य है जिसने मास्क के लिए जनआंदोलन जैसा कार्यक्रम प्रारंभ किया है। साथ ही, प्रदेश में मास्क की अनिवार्यता के लिए कानून भी लाया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार मास्क ही वर्तमान में कोरोना की वैक्सीन है। हर व्यक्ति आवश्यक रूप से मास्क लगाएए क्योंकि किसी भी व्यक्ति को दूसरे व्यक्ति का जीवन खतरे में डालने का अधिकार नहीं है।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने कहा कि सर्दी में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए विभाग पूरी तैयारी रखे। उन्होंने कहा कि 2000 चिकित्सकों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया जल्द पूरी हो जाएगी। इससे चिकित्सकों की कमी काफी हद तक पूरी हो सकेगी।

