भांकरोटा में हुआ हादसा:बेकाबू डम्पर की टक्कर से 2 युवकों की मौत, बाइक को 3 किमी तक घसीटा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
भांकरोटा इलाके में गुरुवार को सुबह अजमेर रोड पर डम्पर ने बाइक सवार दो लोगों को कुचल दिया। डम्पर चालक बाइक को तीन किमी तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। हालांकि पुलिस ने 35 किलोमीटर तक पीछा करके चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हादसे में बाइक सवार भरतपुर के बयाना निवासी चरण सिंह व करौली के टोडाभीम निवासी विश्राम बैरवा की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कोविड जांच के बाद शवों का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। परिजनों ने चरण का शव ले लिया और विश्राम के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है।

कमला नेहरू नगर पुलिया के पास टक्कर मारने के बाद चालक बाइक को तीन किलोमीटर रिंग रोड कट तक घसीटता ले गया। दूसरी ओर, हादसे के बाद एक राहगीर ने भांकरोटा चौराहे पर तैनात यातायात पुलिसकर्मी एएसआई राजेन्द्र सिंह और हैड कांस्टेबल जितेन्द्र को सूचना दी। दोनों पुलिस कर्मियों ने बोलेरो चालक से लिफ्ट लेकर डम्पर का पीछा किया। शिवदासपुरा टोल नाके के पास नाकाबंदी करके शिवदासपुरा पुलिस के सहयोग से चालक को पकड़ा। डम्पर चालक आशीष नगर फोर्ट का रहने वाला है।

हादसे का शिकार हुए दोनों युवक करधनी के गिर्राज नगर में रहकर मजदूरी करते थे। गुरुवार सुबह दस बजे बाइक पर जयसिंहपुरा स्थित साइड पर जा रहे थे। कमला नेहरू नगर पुलिया के पास सर्विस लेन में डम्पर ने टक्कर मार दी। विश्राम का परिवार सहित दिल्ली में रहता था। करीब पांच साल पहले विश्राम काम के सिलसिले में अकेला जयपुर आए थे। उनके चार बेटियां है। दो की शादी हो चुकी है और दो की शादी करने के लिए वह काम कर रहे थे।

