पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए फेज का आज लोकार्पण:सालाना 5 लाख तक का इलाज मुफ्त करवा सकेंगे, योजना में जोड़े कई नए प्रावधान

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधार कार्ड या जनआधार कार्ड दिखाकर करवा सकेंगे मुफ्त इलाज
  • सरकार का दावा, 1.10 करोड़ परिवारों को हर साल मिलेगा मुफ्त इलाज

आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए फेज का आज लोकार्पण होगा। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए फेज का आज दोपहर 12 बजे लोकार्पण करेंगे। यह योजना 1 सितंबर 2019 से चल रही है, कुछ नए प्रावधानो ंके साथ इसे फिर से लॉन्च किया जा रहा है। लाभार्थी को अस्पतालों में योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए आधार कार्ड या जनाधार कार्ड दिखाना होगा।

सरकार का दावा है कि स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में सालाना 1.10 करोड़ परिवारों को मुफ्त इलाज मुहैया करवाया जाएगा। योजना पर सरकार हर साल 1400 करोड़ रुपए वहन करेगी। योजना के तहत बीमा राशि बढ़ाई गई है, अब 3.30 लाख सालाना से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख रुपए तक का इलाज की सीमा गई है। सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार और गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए 4.50 लाख तक का मुफ्त इलाज उपलब्ध होगा। योजना के तहत सरकारी अस्पतालों के साथ-साथ इससे अटैच निजी अस्पतालों में मुफ्त इलाज मिलेगा। अस्पताल में भर्ती से 5 दिन पहले और डिस्चार्ज के 15 दिन बाद तक का मेडिकल खर्च भी मुफ्त पैकेज में शामिल किया गया है।

योजना के नए फेज में 1401 की जगह 1572 पैकेज शामिल होंगे। कुछ समय बाद इंटर स्टेट पोर्टिबिलिटी भी शुरू करने की भी तैयारी है, जिससे अन्य राज्यों में भी मुफ्त इलाज करवाया जा सकेगा। इस बार एन्टी फ्रॉड यूनिट का प्रावधान होगा जो अस्पतालों के भेजे गए क्लेम की मॉनिटरिंग व ऑडिट करेगी।

सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने कहा, स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित होगी योजना

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि दिसम्बर 2019 में निरोगी राजस्थान अभियान लागू किया। 30 जनवरी 2021 से आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए चरण को लागू कर रहे हैं। यह एक ऐसी अभिनव पहल है जो प्रदेश की लगभग दो तिहाई आबादी की स्वास्थ्य रक्षा के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित होगी। राज्य में पूर्व में संचालित भामाशाह स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना (NFSA) के 98 लाख लाभार्थी परिवारों के साथ ही सामाजिक आर्थिक जनगणना (SECC 2011) के पात्र परिवारों को भी शामिल कर योजना का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नाए चरण में अब 1 करोड़ 10 लाख परिवारों को मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा दी गई है। इस योजना में वार्षिक प्रीमियम 1750 करोड़ रुपये का लगभग 80 प्रतिशत प्रीमियम जो 1400 करोड़ के आसपास है वह राजय सरकार वहन करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमौके से इजराइली राजदूत के नाम से भेजी चिट्ठी मिली, लिखा था- यह तो ट्रेलर है; CCTV फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध दिखे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser