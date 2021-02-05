पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:रेल रोको आंदोलन के तहत जयपुर के जगतपुरा फाटक पर 4 घंटे पटरियों पर बैठेंगे आंदोलनकारी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में 18 फरवरी को रेल रोको आंदोलन की जानकारी देते संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा से जुड़े नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर में 18 फरवरी को रेल रोको आंदोलन की जानकारी देते संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा से जुड़े नेता।

केन्द्र सरकार के कृषि कानून का विरोध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। ट्रेक्टर रैली, बाइपास पर चक्काजाम के बाद अब रेल रोको आंदोलन के लिए किसान संगठन तैयारियों में जुट गए। राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में 18 फरवरी को जगतपुरा स्थित फाटक पर किसान महापड़ाव डालकर 4 घंटे तक ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद रखेंगे।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा से जुड़े किसान नेताओं ने मंगलवार को मीडिया से बात करते हुए आंदोलन की रूपरेखा बताई। इस आंदोलन के तहत दोपहर 12 से शाम 4 बजे तक किसान जगतपुरा फाटक पर महापड़ाव डालेंगे। मोर्चा से जुड़े किसान नेता नरेश मीणा ने बताया कि जिस तरह हमने बाइपास पर चक्काजाम किया उसी तरह ये रेल रोको आंदोलन किया जाएगा। आंदोलन पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण होगा और ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि इससे आमजन को परेशानी न हो। उन्होंने बताया कि इस आंदोलन के लिए जगतपुरा फाटक पर लगभग 10 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जुटेंगे।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले 6 फरवरी को पूरे प्रदेशभर में किसानों ने कृषि कानून के विरोध में चक्का जाम किया था। इस दौरान प्रदेश के प्रमुख राजमार्गो को किसान आंदोलन से जुड़े संगठनों के अलावा कांग्रेस ने भी बाइपास जमा किए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें