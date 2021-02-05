पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेरोजगारों का धरना अब अनशन में बदला:गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ दूसरे दिन भी प्रदर्शन, धरना स्थल खाली करवाने पहुंची पुलिस की युवकों से झड़प

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
अनशन पर बैठे युवाओं को हटाने पहुंची पुलिस से बहस करते महासंघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष उपेन यादव। - Dainik Bhaskar
नौकरी देने और लंबित पड़ी भर्तियों की परीक्षाए जल्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदेशभर से जयपुर आए बेरोजगार युवाओं ने दूसरे दिन भी गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ धरना दिया। सरकार की ओर से कोई सुनवाई नहीं होने से खफा इन युवाओं में से अधिकांश ने आज से अनशन (भूख हड़ताल) शुरू कर दिया, जिसके कारण एक महिला की तबियत भी बिगड़ गई। इधर बढ़ते प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस-प्रशासन जब उन्हे हटाने पहुंचा, तो कुछ युवाओं की पुलिस से मामूली झड़प भी हो गई।

जयपुर के 22 गोदाम पुलिया के पास अनशन पर बैठे बेरोजगार युवा।
राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ के बैनरतले जयपुर के 22 गोदाम पर आयोजित हुए इस धरने में बेरोजगारों के अलावा वे लोग भी शामिल है, जो लंबे समय से किसी न किसी विभाग या सरकारी कार्यालय में ठेके या संविदा पर कार्यरत है। इन संविदा कर्मियों की भी मांग है कि उन्हे नियमित किया जाए। वहीं कुछ संगठन लंबित पड़ी भर्ती परीक्षा को जल्द से जल्द करवाने की मांग कर रहे है। इधर अनशन पर बैठी तनगढ़ चूरू निवासी महिला रेशम की तबियत बिगड़ गई, जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया।

इस मौके पर महासंघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष उपेन यादव ने बताया आज प्रदेश में कई विभागों में खाली पड़े हजारों पदों पर सरकार ने लंबे समय से भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांग रखे है, लेकिन वह किसी न किसी कारण से अब तक लंबित पड़े है। परीक्षा और नियुक्तियों में हो रही देरी के कारण अभ्यर्थियों का मनोबल भी कमजोर होने लगा है।

