बीजेपी की प्लानिंग फेल:केंद्रीय मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक नहीं दिलवा सके बड़ी जीत, जयपुर व जोधपुर में कांग्रेस के दिग्गजों की रणनीति रही अधूरी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर निगम चुनाव : भाजपा के गढ़ कोटा में कांग्रेस का परचम, जयपुर में नेता अपने-अपने वार्डों में ही हो गए धराशायी
  • बसपा व आरएलपी को नहीं मिला एक भी वार्ड, मेयर पद के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा में खींचतान शुरू

सभी छह नगर निगमाें में चुनाव जीतने का दावा करने वाली बीजेपी की रणनीति तीनाें शहराें में काफी हद तक फेल रही है। सतीश पूनियां के नेतृत्व में बीजेपी ने अपनी चुनावी जीत के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक व दिग्गज नेताओं काे कमान साैंपी थी, लेकिन वह अपना ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर सकें। ऐसे में भविष्य में पार्टी के स्थानीय नेताओं की जमीन खिसकती नजर आ रही है।

बीजेपी काे सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान काेटा में हुआ है। वहां पर उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ समन्वयक थे। वहीं काेटा उत्तर की जिम्मेदारी विधायक किरण माहेश्वरी निभा रही थी जबकि काेटा दक्षिण से सांसद अर्जुन मीणा काे जिम्मेदारी मिली हुई थी। वर्ष 2014 में बीजेपी के पास काेटा में 65 में से 53 सीटें थी । ऐसे में अब संगठन में ही सवाल उठ रहे है कि बीजेपी काे काेटा में इतना बड़ा नुकसान कैसे हुआ।

केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल जयपुर शहर के समन्वयक थे। वहीं जयपुर ग्रेटर के प्रभारी मदन दिलावर व सह प्रभारी विधायक रामलाल शर्मा का ठीक रहा । जयपुर हैरिटेज के प्रभारी वासुदेव देवनानी और उनके काम काे देखते हुए बीजेपी 55 सीटाें का दावा कर थी, लेकिन इस आंकड़े और हकीकत के बीच बड़ा फर्क रहा है।

जाेधपुर उत्तर में केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चाैधरी समन्वयक थे और विधायक जाेगेश्वर गर्ग प्रभारी थे। जाेधपुर उत्तर में बीजेपी की बड़ी हार हुई है। ऐसे में संगठन के दृष्टि से इनका परफाेर्मेंस ठीक नहीं माना जा रहा है। जाेधपुर दक्षिण में बीजेपी काे बड़ी जीत मिली है। ऐसे में निश्चित ताैर पर समन्वयक सांसद राजेंद्र गहलाेत और प्रभारी ज्ञानचंद पारख की संगठन की दृष्टी में उत्तीर्ण रहे है।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत और केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र के बीच बराबरी का रहा मुकाबला

निगम चुनाव में इस बार कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता भी मात खा गए है। जयपुर हैरिटेज में मुख्य सचेतक महेश जाेशी, रफीक खान, अमीन कागजी अपने क्षेत्राें में उम्मीद के अनुसार परिणाम नहीं दिला सकें, जबकि इनसे बड़ी आस थी। प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास, महेश जाेशी और रफीक खान काे खुद अपने वार्ड से हार गए। ग्रेटर में कृषि मंत्री लालचंद कटारिया भी अपने क्षेत्र ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर पाए। उनके क्षेत्र में बीजेपी ने 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक वार्ड जीत लिए है।

कांग्रेस के विधायक प्रत्याशी भी निगम चुनाव में काेई खास नहीं कर पाए है। सरकार के काम पर वाेट मांगने पर विफल दिखे है। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के कई नेताओं की जमीन खिसकना शुरु हाे गई है। दूसरी ओर जाेधपुर में सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत और केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के बीच मुकाबला बराबरी का रहा। अपने क्षेत्र में दाेनाें ही एक एक ही बाेर्ड बनाने में ही सफल रहे। कांग्रेस के सबसे बड़ी सफलता कोटा में मिली है, जहां यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल का सिक्का चला है।

जयपुर हेरिटेज और कोटा दक्षिण में निर्णायक की भूमिका में निर्दलीय

प्रदेश में छह नगर निगम के लिए हुए चुनाव में कांग्रेस व भाजपा को दो-दो निगम मेंं महापौर बनाने के लिए स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है, लेकिन जयपुर हेरिटेज व कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम में किसी भी पार्टी को बोर्ड व महापौर बनाने के लिए पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला है। इन दोनों ही नगर निगम में कांग्रेस व भाजपा को निर्दलीयों का सहारा लेना पड़ेगा। हालांकि थर्ड फ्रंट की बहुजन समाज पार्टी, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी, एनपीपी, सीपीआई सहित अन्य पार्टियां इन निगम चुनावों में अपना खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए है।

कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम में 80 वार्ड है, लेकिन भाजपा व कांग्रेस यहां पर 36-36 वार्ड में जीती है तथा 8 वार्ड में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने सेंध मारी है। अब दोनों ही पार्टियों को बोर्ड बनाने के लिए 5 निर्दलीय पार्षदों की आवश्यकता रहेगी। वहीं 100 वार्ड वाले जयपुर हेरिटेज नगर निगम मेंं महापौर बनाने के लिए 51 पार्षद चाहिए, लेकिन कांग्रेस के खाते में केवल 47 वार्ड ही आए है।

ऐसे में कांग्रेस को पांच निर्दलीय पार्षदों का समर्थन लेना पड़ेगा। वहीं भाजपा के 42 पार्षद जीते है। ऐसे में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा को 9 निर्दलीय पार्षद की जरूरत होगी। यहां पर 11 निर्दलीय पार्षद जीते है। ऐसे में जयपुर हेरिटेज नगर निगम में भी कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

बसपा व आरएलपी को नहीं मिला एक भी वार्ड
प्रदेश के छह नगर निगम में 560 वार्डों में पार्षद का चुनाव हुआ, लेकिन थर्ड फ्रंट का एक भी प्रत्याशी जीत कर नहीं आ सका। बहुजन समाज पार्टी व राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी (आरएलपी) के प्रत्याशी भी एक वार्ड भी नहीं जीत सके। आम आदमी पार्टी ने समान विचारधारा के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को समर्थन देने का दावा किया था, लेकिन उनके जीते हुए पार्षदों की संख्या स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई।

मेयर पद के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा में खींचतान शुरू

प्रदेश में तीनों नगर निगमों के चुनाव का परिणाम आते ही दोनों ही पार्टियों में महापौर पद के लिए अब खींचतान शुरू हो गई है। इस पद के लिए कई दावेदार सामने आ रहे हैं। इनमें कुछ तो पार्टी के लिए की गई सेवा को आधार बताकर खुद को महापौर प्रत्याशी मान रहे हैं तो कुछ नेताओं पर बड़े नेताओं का हाथ है। ऐसे में वे भी महापौर बनने की दौड़ में शामिल हैं।

  • जयपुर हेरिटेज (ओबीसी महिला): यहां कांग्रेस बहुमत के नजदीक है और भाजपा भी बोर्ड बनाने का प्रयास करेगी। यहां जीते 11 निर्दलीय जिस पार्टी के पक्ष में जाएंगे। उसी का महापौर बनेगा। वैसे यहां सुनीता मावर, मुनेश कुमारी को कांग्रेस की तरफ से महापौर का दावेदार माना जा रहा है। निर्दलीय कुसुम यादव की भी लॉटरी लग सकती है।
  • जयपुर ग्रेटर (ओबीसी महिला): यहां भाजपा को बहुमत मिला है। जयपुर में पहली महिला महापौर रही शील धाबाई ने इस बार निगम का चुनाव लड़ा था। उनके पिछले कार्यकाल को देखते हुए महापौर की रेस में माना जा रहा है। इसी तरह से सौम्या गुर्जर और सुखप्रीत को भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं ने निगम का चुनाव लड़ाया। इस कारण इनको भी दावेदार के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है। विधायक नरपत सिंह राजवी की चली तो रश्मि सैनी भी महापौर बन सकती है।
  • जोधपुर उत्तर (सामान्य महिला): यहां कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिला है। आवासन मंडल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता रहे मानसिंह देवड़ा की पुत्री कुंती परिहार महापौर की प्रबल दावेदार हैं। कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष सईद अंसारी की पुत्री मेहराज अंसारी भी महापौर बन सकती हैं। बात नहीं बनने पर जंयती गहलोत पर दांव खेला जा सकता है।
  • जोधपुर दक्षिण (सामान्य महिला): यहां भाजपा को बहुमत मिला है। इस निगम में इंद्रा राजपुरोहित को महापौर का दावेदार माना जा रहा है। इंद्रा भाजपा की जोधपुर महिला मोर्चा की जिलाध्यक्ष है औैर निगम के पहले भाजपा बोर्ड में पार्षद रह चुकी हैं। पति संघ पृष्ठभूमि के हैं। इसके अलावा महिला मोर्चा की पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वनिता सेठ को महापौर की रेस में है। दो बार पार्षद रही भंवर कंवर भी महापौर की दावेदार माना जा रहा है। दो बार पार्षद रह चुकी हैं।
  • कोटा उत्तर (एससी महिला) : कोटा उत्तर से एससी महिला महापौर बनेगी। कांग्रेस से मंजू मेहरा, हेमलता खींची को महापौर पद के लिए प्रबल दावेदार माना जा रहा है।

कोटा दक्षिण (सामान्य) : कोटा दक्षिण में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बड़े चेहरे चुनाव हार गए। अभी दावेदारी का कयास लगाना मुश्किल है कि कौन महापौर बनेगा।

वोट : भाजपा पर भारी कांग्रेस

छह नगर निगमाें में कांग्रेस को बीजेपी की तुलना में 48408 वाेट अधिक मिले जानें बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के वाेट निगम बीजेपी कांग्रेस जयपुर ग्रेटर 282193 251319 जयपुर हैरिटेज 200063 230191 जाेधपुर उत्तर 76125 117188 जाेधपुर दक्षिण 79774 72763 काेटा उत्तर 73574 97761 काेटा दक्षिण 105922 97237 कुल 817651 866459

1% से भी कम रहा नाेटा

​​​​​​​चुनाव में 21 लाख 66310 वाेट पाॅल हुए थे। जबकि 19962 ने नाेटा दबाया है नगर निगम नाेटा जयपुर ग्रेटर 6764 जयपुर हैरिटेज 4190 जाेधपुर उत्तर 2083 जाेधपुर दक्षिण 1641 काेटा उत्तर 2375 काेटा दक्षिण 2909 कुल 19962

कांग्रेस के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं हुए : देवनानी
जयपुर हेरिटेज के प्रभारी वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के मंसूबे पूरे नहीं हाे पाए हैं। हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस बहुमत से अभी दूर है। बीजेपी ने हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस के मंसूबाें पर पानी फेरा है।

