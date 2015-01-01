पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चल.. चल.. चल.. मेरे हाथी:जयपुर में फिर उठाइए हाथी सवारी का आनंद; बैन हटने की खुशी में 'मारुति' के मस्तक पर लिखा- I am Back

जयपुर (विष्णु शर्मा)2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आमेर महल पर पहुंचे पर्यटकों को हाथियाें ने अपनी सूंड उठाकर सलामी दी।
  • 96 हाथी वाले देश के इकलौते हाथी गांव में फिर लौटी रौनक
  • कोरोना की वजह से 17 मार्च आमेर में बंद की गई थी हाथी सवारी

जयपुर में पर्यटकों के आकर्षण का केंद्र रहने वाली आमेर में हाथी की सवारी मंगलवार को फिर से शुरु हुई। कोरोना महामारी की वजह से पिछले नौ महीनों से हाथियों की सवारी 'लॉक' थी। लॉकडाउन से पहले 17 मार्च को पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग ने इस पर रोक लगा दी थी। लेकिन, फिर से 23 नवंबर को पुरातत्व विभाग के डायरेक्टर प्रकाशचंद्र शर्मा ने एक आदेश जारी कर हाथी सवारी को शुरु करने की इजाजत दी है।

हाथी स्टैंड पर पर्यटकों के इंतजार में खड़े सजे धजे हाथी और उनके महावत
हाथी स्टैंड पर पर्यटकों के इंतजार में खड़े सजे धजे हाथी और उनके महावत

इसके बाद बेरोजगार हुए हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। मंगलवार सुबह सजे धजे 50 हाथियों को लेकर राजस्थानी पगड़ी पहने महावत आमेर के हाथी स्टैंड पहुंचे। यहां मारुति नाम के हाथी के मस्तक पर लिखा था- I AM BACK

हाथी फिर से महल में जाने के लिए स्टैंड पर पहुंचे तब मारुति नाम के हाथी पर लिखा था-आई एम बैक
हाथी फिर से महल में जाने के लिए स्टैंड पर पहुंचे तब मारुति नाम के हाथी पर लिखा था-आई एम बैक

महिला पर्यटकों ने की हाथी की सवारी
नौ महीने बाद मंगलवार को हाथी सवारी शुरु होने पर अहमदाबाद की दो युवतियां सबसे पहली आमेर पहुंचकर हाथी की सवारी बनीं। हाथी मालिकों ने इनको गुलाब की माला भेंट कर स्वागत किया। उनके हाथ सैनेटाइज करवाए गए। इसके बाद थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर हाथी पर बैठाया गया। इसके बाद वे आमेर महल घूमने पहुंची। वे काफी खुश नजर आई। उन्होंने कहा हमें नहीं पता था कि हमारा ऐसा स्वागत होगा और हम आज विश्व प्रसिद्ध हाथी की पहली सवारी बनने वाली है।

अहमदाबाद की दोनों पर्यटक आज पहली सवारी बनीं। उनका माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाए गए
अहमदाबाद की दोनों पर्यटक आज पहली सवारी बनीं। उनका माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाए गए

मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे महावत और पर्यटक, हाथ करने होंगे सेनेटाइज
डायरेक्टर शर्मा ने अपने आदेशों में निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि हाथी सवारी के दौरान महावत और पर्यटक सभी मास्क लगाकर रखेंगे। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक राउंड के बाद हौदे (हाथी पर बैठने की जगह) को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। पर्यटकों को हाथी पर बैठाने से पहले उनके हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाए जाएंगे। साथ ही उनकी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी।

लॉकडाउन से पहले 17 मार्च को पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग ने इस पर रोक लगा दी थी। इसके बाद 23 नवंबर को आदेश जारी किए गए
लॉकडाउन से पहले 17 मार्च को पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग ने इस पर रोक लगा दी थी। इसके बाद 23 नवंबर को आदेश जारी किए गए

इस दौरान केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड 19 के संबंध में दिशा निर्देशों की पालना की जाएगी। आदेशों में कहा गया है कि हाथी संचालन से संबंधित समस्त व्यवस्थाओं की देखरेख एवं जारी दिशा निर्देशों की पालना कराने के लिए आमेर महल अधीक्षक अपने स्तर पर सुनिरतकव ल08श्चित करेंगे।

दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल ने ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट में उठाया था मुद्दा
आपको बता दें कि हाथी सवारी बंद होने से हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों के अलावा इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े करीब 1000 से ज्यादा परिवारों की आर्थिक हालत खराब होने लगी थी। महावत एक वक्त का खाना खाकर हाथियों को पाल रहे थे। वहीं, अपने परिवार और हाथियों का पेट पालने के लिए हाथी मालिकों ने लाखों रुपए का कर्ज उधार ले रखा था। इस संबंध में दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल की टीम ने सबसे पहले ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट की थी।

आमेर महल में दोनों पर्यटकों को घुमाकर लौटता हाथी
आमेर महल में दोनों पर्यटकों को घुमाकर लौटता हाथी

जिसमें हमने हाथी मालिकों और महावतों के परिवारों की परेशानी, उनके दर्द को पाठकों तक पहुंचाया था, कि लॉकडाउन में सबकुछ खुलने के बाद भी हाथी सवारी अनलॉक है। इसके अवसाद की वजह से एक महावत ने सुसाइड कर लिया। वहीं, चार हथिनियों की मौत भी गई। सोमवार को हाथी सवारी शुरु होने का आदेश जारी होने पर हाथी गांव विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष बल्लू खान ने दैनिक भास्कर डिजीटल से फोन पर बात कर आभार जताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें