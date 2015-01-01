पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेलीकॉम सर्विस गड़बड़ाई:31% यूजर्स वाॅइस क्वालिटी और काॅल ड्राॅप से परेशान

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 100 में से औसतन 30 फीसदी यूजर्स काे खराब सर्विस मिल रही है

काेराेना काॅल में ऑनलाइन क्लास औैर वर्कफ्राॅम हाेम के कल्चर ने टेलीकाॅम सर्विस प्राेवाइडर कंपनियाें के यूजर्स ताे बढ़ा दिए लेकिन राजस्थान के उपभाेक्ताओं काे कंपनियाें द्वारा किए जा रहे बेहतरीन नेटवर्क देने के दावाें के उलट सर्विस मिल रही है। कंपनियां फास्टेस्ट इंटरनेट स्पीड का दावा कर रही हैं, लेकिन उपभाेक्ताओं काे 4जी नेटवर्क में स्लाे इंटरनेट स्पीड के साथ पुअर वाॅइस क्वालिटी और काॅल ड्राप की समस्या से जूझना पड़ा रहा है। काॅलिंग के दाैरान उपभाेक्ता हैलाे-हैलाे कर रहा है।
ट्राई के माय काॅल डैशबाेर्ड में आउटडाेर क्वालिटी नेटवर्क रेटिंग 2.5 आई
ट्राई ने यूजर्स के लिए काॅल क्वालिटी रेटिंग सिस्टम के लिए माय काल डैशबाेर्ड नाम से माेबाइन बना रखा है, किसी भी यूजर्स काे यदि पुअर वॉइस क्वालिटी, काॅल ड्राॅप की परेशानी हाेती है ताे इसके जरिये वह फीडबैक दे सकता है। इस लाइव फीडबैक के जाे नतीजे मिल रहे हैं, इसके अनुसार आउटडाेर क्वालिटी में 5 में से सिर्फ 2.5 रेटिंग मिली। इसके अलावा इंडाेर में 3.7 औैर ट्रैवलिंग के दाैरान 3.9 रेटिंग आई।

180 यूजर्स काे खराब नेटवर्क -कॉल ड्रॉप समस्या
माय डैशबाेर्ड पर अलग-अलग टेलीकाॅम कंपनियाें के करीब 600 यूजर्स ने फीडबैक दिया। इनमें 119 यूजर्स काे खराब नेटवर्क और 10.40 फीसदी काे काॅल ड्राॅप की परेशानी हुई। यानि 100 में से औसतन 30 फीसदी यूजर्स काे खराब सर्विस मिल रही है।
एक्सपर्ट : नेटवर्क बेसिक सुविधाओं में शामिल हाे
डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ टेलिकाॅम राज के पूर्व डीडीजी डाॅ. रामदेव आर्या बताते हैं कि यूजर्स बढ़ने से इंटरनेट स्पीड, पुअर नेटवर्क औैर काॅल ड्राॅप की समस्या हाे रही है। माेबाइल नेटवर्क इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर स्मार्ट सिटी प्राेजेक्ट के तहत डवलप किया जाना जरूरी है। कोरोनाकाल में सबसे ज्यादा इंडाेर नेटवर्क गड़बड़ाया है।

दाे माेबाइल टावराें के बीच छाेटे-छाेटे सेल्स काॅल कनेक्टिविटी का काम करते है, लाेड बढ़ने पर सेल्स साइज छाेटी हाे जाती है औैर काॅल ड्राॅप हाेती है। इसके लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा टावर लगाने के लिए साथ ही इंडाेर बीटीएस की संख्या बढ़ाई जाए। अच्छी ब्राॅडबैंड सर्विस के लिए ऑप्टिकल फाइबर पर काम किया जा सकता है।

