राजधानी मेंं गणतंत्र दिवस की धूम:राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में राज्यपाल ने किया ध्वजारोहण, कोरोना गाइडलाइन का दिखा असर

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री
राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री
  • राज्य स्तरीय समारोह पर कोरोना गाइडलाइन का असर, स्कूली बच्चों के कार्यक्रम नहीं
  • अमर जवान ज्योति पर राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री ने किया शहीदों को नमन

जयपुर. गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर राजधानी के एसएमएस स्टेडियम में राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने ध्वजारोहण किया। राज्यपाल ने परेड का निरीक्षण किया। राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, मुख्य सचिव सहित वरिष्ठ अफसर और गणमान्य लरोग मोजूद रहे। राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में लोक कलाकारों ने सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां देकर सबका मन मोह लिया। पुलिस जवानों ने मोटरसाइकिल शो और घुड़सवारी शो के जरिए करतब दिखाए। राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने अमर जवान ज्योति पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कोरोना गाइडलाइन के चलते इस बार उत्कृष्ट काम करने वाले अफसर कर्मचारियों और सामाजिक क्षेत्र के लोगों का सम्मान कार्यक्रम नहीं रखा गया। कार्यक्रम पर कोरोना का असर साफ नजर आया। स्टेडियम में बैठने की व्यवस्था सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के हिसाब से की गई है। कोरोना हेल्थ प्रोटोकॉल के कारण राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में इस बार स्कूली बच्चों के कार्यक्रम नहीं रखे और न स्कूली बच्चों को बुलाया गया। कलाकारों ने भी सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखते हुए कार्यक्रम पेश किए।

राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कलाकारों ने सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखते हुए कार्यक्रम पेश किए
राज्य स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में कलाकारों ने सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखते हुए कार्यक्रम पेश किए

मुख्यमंत्री ने सीएम निवास, बड़ी चौपड़ पर किया ध्वजारोहण

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सुबह 7 बजे सीएम निवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया और सलामी ली। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उन्हें गार्ड् आ आॅनर दिया। बड़ी चौपड़ पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ध्वजारोहण किया। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने प्रदेश वासियों के गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। गहलोत ने कहा कि यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व संवैधानिक मूल्यों में लोगों की आस्था का प्रतीक है। आज के दिन हम सभी देशवासी भारतीय लोकतंत्र को सशक्त बनाने तथा इस मुल्क को एक एवं अखंड रखने का संकल्प लें।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में ध्वजारोहण
प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में ध्वजारोहण

कांग्रेस—बीजेपी दफ्तरों पर ध्वजारोहण
राजधानी में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कािर्यालय पर कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने ध्वजारोहण किया। कांग्रेस सेवादल कार्यकर्ताओं ने सलामी दी। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और कांग्रेस नेता मौजूद रहे। इसके बाद गहलोत ने लोगों को संबोधित किया। बीजेपी मुख्यालय में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने ध्वजारोहण किया।

