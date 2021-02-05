पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वसुंधरा राजे पर बदले किरोड़ी के सुर:कहा, 'वसुंधरा को साइडलाइन करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता, वो पार्टी छोड़कर कहीं नहीं जा रहीं'

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यसभा सांसद किरोणी लाल मीणा। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्यसभा सांसद किरोणी लाल मीणा। (फाइल फोटो)

भाजपा में चल रही अंतरकलह के बीच राज्यसभा सांसद किरोड़ी लाल मीणा ने वसुंधरा राजे के समर्थन में बड़ा बयान दिया है। भाजपा में चल रही गुटबाजी और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को साइड लाइन करने की चर्चाओं को विराम लगाते हुए किरोड़ी ने कहा कि यह सब गलत और भ्रामक है। वसुंधरा राजे को साइड लााइन करने का कोई प्रश्न ही नहीं उठता ,और न वे पार्टी से अलग होने की सोच रही हैं।

जयपुर पिंकसिटी प्रेस क्लब में एक राजस्थानी गीत की लांचिंग समारोह में शरीक होने के बाद मीडिया से बात करते हुए किरोड़ी ने कहा कि जो खबरें वसुंधरा जी के लिए मीडिया में खबरें आ रही है, वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। वे दो बार प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री और पार्टी की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रही हैं। ऐसे में राजे को साइडलाइन करने का कोई सवाल ही नहीं उठता।

वसुंधरा प्रदेश की सर्वमान्य नेता है या नहीं इस सवाल पर किरोड़ी ने कहा कि वसुंधरा नेता हैं और जनाधार वाली नेता हैं। उनके अलावा प्रदेश में ओम माथुर, ओम बिरला, गुलाबचंद कटारिया सहित अन्य कई नेता हैं। ऐसा नहीं कहा जा सकता कि वसुंधरा नेता नहीं है। लेकिन मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि पार्टी की लाइन में ही चलेंगी और उस लाइन काे नहीं तोड़ेंगी ऐसा मेरा मानना है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि कुछ समय से भाजपा संगठन की कई बैठकों से राजे ने खुद को दूर रखा है। राजे कोर कमेटी और विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं आई थीं । इसे लेकर खासी चर्चा है कि पार्टी ने उन्हे साइड लाइन करना शुरू कर दिया। बीते दिनों राजे समर्थक गुट ने भी एक अलग से बैठक करके खुलेआम एलान किया था कि राजे के बिना पार्टी कुछ नहीं है उन्हे ही सीएम प्रोजेक्ट करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें