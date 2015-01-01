पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस के लाठीचार्ज की जांच करने के लिए गृह सचिव कोटा पहुंचे पुलिस से वीडियो फुटेज लिया

जयपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मीणा ने संबंधित पक्षों के भी लिए बयान

महापौर चुनाव के दौरान कोटा में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज की जांच अब सरकार करेगी। गृह विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अभय कुमार ने गृह सचिव एन.एल. मीणा को इसकी जांच करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जांच के आदेश मिलने के बाद मीणा ने कोटा पहुंचकर संबंधित पक्षों के बयान दर्ज करवा लिए।

उन्होंने बताया घटना की वीडियो फुटेज पुलिस से ले ली है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रथम दृष्टया मामले में कोई दोषी नहीं दिख रहा और कई बार परिस्थिति के हिसाब से एक्शन लेना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि बयान पूरे होने के बाद सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप देंगे।

गौरतलब है कि कोटा दक्षिण में महापौर के चुनाव के दौरान निर्दलीय पार्षदों को लेकर कांग्रेस-भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई थी। मामले शांत करने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। इसमें कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के भी चोट आई। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज का मामला सरकार तक पहुंचा तो गृह विभाग को इसकी जांच के लिए निर्देश दिए गए।

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने मामले की जांच कर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद गृह सचिव एनएल मीणा को जांच की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। मीणा को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे जल्द मामले की जांच कर सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपें।

