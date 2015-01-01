पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्रदेश में अब बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए विजिलेंस टीम करेगी सख्त चैकिंग, वीसीआर भी भरी जाएगी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषदों, पंचायत समितियों व नगर पालिकाओं के चुनाव होते ही दिए आदेश

प्रदेश में अब शहर व गांवों में बिजली चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए विजिलेंस चैकिंग कर वीसीआर भरी जाएगी। जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम की टीमों को फील्ड में जाकर लोड चैकिंग व बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए कहा गया है। ताकि मार्च से पहले 15 फीसदी बिजली छीजत का लक्ष्य पूरा किया जा सके।

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद के चुनावों को देखते हुए जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने बिजली चोरी पकड़ने के लिए विजिलेंस चैकिंग कम कर दी दी थी। नगर पालिकाओं के चुनावों के कारण कस्बों में भी चैकिंग नहीं थी।

प्रदेश में रबी फसल की बुआई शुरू हो गई है। डिस्कॉंम प्रबंधन ने रबी की फसल की बुआई के साथ ही लोड व बिजली चोरी की चैकिंग करने के लिए कह दिया है, लेकिन फील्ड अफसरों ने नेताओं की नाराजगी से बचने के लिए चुनाव तक चैकिंग रोकने और मतदान के बाद ज्यादा चैकिंग करने की प्लानिंग की है। जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के एमडी अविनाश सिंघवी का कहना है कि बिजली छीजत कम करने के लिए विजिलेंस चैकिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए टीमें को निर्देश दिए है।

जून से शुरू हुई थी कार्रवाई, साढ़े तीन महीने में पकड़ी थी 285 करोड़ की बिजली चोरी

कोरोना संक्रमण व लॉकडाउन के कारण इस साल अप्रैल व मई में विजिलेंस की कार्रवाई बंद रही। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने जमकर बिजली चोरी की। सीएम अशोक गहलोत व ऊर्जा प्रमुख सचिव के निर्देश के बाद जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने जून से विजिलेंस चैकिंग की कार्रवाई शुरू की।

साढ़े तीन महीने में इंजीनियरों ने एक लाख 57 हजार जगह चैकिंग की। इनमें से एक लाख 20 हजार जगह बिजली चोरी पकड़ी। इस पर 285 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाया गया। जुर्माना जमा नहीं करवाने वाले 17 हजार लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है।

