नगर निगम चुनाव 2020:मतदाताओं ने कोरोना को हराया 3 को पता चलेगा- बोर्ड किसका, हेरिटेज निगम के 100 सीटों के 430 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य 1581 ईवीएम में बंद

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
न रुकें ना डरें, आओ वोट करें
  • कोरानाकाल में पिछले निगम चुनाव से थोड़ा ही कम रहा मतदान प्रतिशत, अब ग्रेटर की बारी

मतदाताओं ने कोरोना को हराते हुए इस बार उम्मीद के मुताबिक मतदान किया। लग रहा था कि कोरोना के चलते लोग घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलेंगे और मतदान पिछली बार के मुकाबले कम रहेग। लेकिन गुरुवार को हुए जयपुर नगर निगम हेरिटेज की शहरी सरकार के लिए लोगों ने उत्साह से वोट डाला और मतदान प्रतिशत पिछली बार के मतदान के नजदीक पहुंच गया। हालांकि मतदान के आंकड़ों को देखे तो वार्ड छोटे होने के साथ मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ने का पिछले 16 साल का ट्रेड इस बार टूट गया। पिछले साल के मुकाबले मतदान में 2 फीसदी से अधिक की कमी रही।

पिछले बार जयपुर नगर निगम के लिए 60.34 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इसमें हैरिटेज के 5 विधानसभा सीटों का मतदान प्रतिशत 60.05 था। हेरिटेज इलाके में वार्डों की संख्या भी 41 थी। इस बार वार्डों की संख्या बढ़कर 100 हो गई। इसके बावजूद हेरिटेज नगर निगम में 57.82 फीसदी मतदान हुआ, जो पिछले मतदान से करीब 2 फीसदी कम रहा।
सिविल लाइंस में कम मतदान के कारण गिरा आंकड़ा

सिविल लाइंस में केवल 50.02 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। जबकि यहां पिछली बार 56.76 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। अन्य विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में किशनपोल, हवामहल, आदर्शनगर में अधिक गिरावट नहीं आई। जबकि आमेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान प्रतिशत पिछली बार के मुकाबले बढ़ गया।
पिछले चुनाव से 40 हजार वोट बढ़े, 3649 वोट अधिक पड़े

पिछली बार इन पांच विधानसभा सीटों पर कुल 892007 मतदाता था। इनमें से 535719 ने मतदान किया था। मतदान 60.05 प्रतिशत रहा था। इस बार मतदाताओं की कुल संख्या 40901 बढ़ गई और कुल मतदाता 932908 हो गई। इस बार 539368 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। इस तरह से पिछली बार के मुकाबले 3649 वोट अधिक पड़े।

पहले साढ़े 5 घंटे में 3.45 लाख, आखिरी साढ़े 4 घंटे में सिर्फ 1.70 लाख वोट डले

कुल 9.32 लाख मतदाताओं में से 5.27 लाख मतदाताओं ने वोट देकर चुना हेरिटेज निगम

नगर निगम जयपुर हेरिटेज के 100 वार्डों में पहली बार हुए मतदान में गुरुवार को 56.45 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। यहां 9 लाख 32 हजार 908 मतदाता हैं और इनमें से 5 लाख 26 हजार 671 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

हेरिटेज के मतदाताओं ने अपने पार्षद चुन लिए हैं, लेकिन भाग्य आजमा रहे 430 प्रत्याशियों में वे 100 चेहरे कौन होंगे? इसका खुलासा 3 नवंबर को मतगणना के बाद ही होगा। यहां कांग्रेस ने 99 और भाजपा ने 98 प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारा है।

चुनिंदा वार्डों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो अधिकांश वार्डों में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच ही मुकाबला देखने को मिला है। मतदान पिछले बोर्ड की तुलना में करीब तीन प्रतिशत कम हुआ है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस इसे अपने पक्ष में मान रही है। वहीं, भाजपा भी मजबूती का दावा कर रही है।

हेरिटेज निगम के 5 विधानसभाओं में फैले वार्डों में गुरुवार सुबह 7.30 बजे 1581 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान शुरू हुआ। मतदान में सुबह से दोपहर एक बजे तक काफी तेजी देखने को मिली। सुबह साढ़े दस बजे तक 16.91 प्रतिशत यानी एक लाख 57 हजार मतदाता वोट डाल चुके थे।

दोपहर एक बजे तक प्रतिशत 37 तक पहुंच गया और वोट डालने वालों की संख्या 3 लाख 45 हजार तक जा पहुंची। आखिरी के साढ़े चार घंटों यानी दोपहर एक बजे से साढ़े पांच बजे तक 20 प्रतिशत यानी एक लाख 70 हजार ही मतदाता वोट डालने पहुंचे। जबकि, माना यह जाता है कि आखिरी समय में वोट अधिक पड़ते हैं।

जज्बा ऐसा- कोरोना रोगी और बुजुर्ग वोट देने पहुंचे
पांचों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के कई बूथों पर एक सुखद तस्वीर देखने को मिली, कोरोना संक्रमित रोगी पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट देने आए। बुजुर्ग-असहाय लोग औरों की मदद से शहर की सरकार चुनने पहुंचे। कंधे, गोदी, बैसाखी और व्हीलचेयर पर आए वोटर निरुत्साहित युवाओं को प्रेरिक कर गए। ऐसे वोटरों को देखकर अन्य लोग भी वोट देने पहुंचे।

यूं बढ़ता गया मतदान
समय मतदाता प्रतिशत
10 बजे 157717 16.91%
1 बजे 34590337.08%
3 बजे 43839146.99%
5:30 बजे 52667156.45%

ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डों में आज शाम 5 बजे हाेगा चुनाव प्रचार बंद, 1 नंवबर काे हाेगा मतदान

1228911 कुल मतदाता, 2048 मतदान केंद्र

निगम चुनावों के दूसरे चरण में नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 150 वार्ड में शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे चुनाव प्रचार बंद हाे जाएगा। मतदान एकनवंबर काे सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे मतदान हाेगा। ग्रेटर में 12 लाख 28 हजार 911 कुल मतदाता है, जिनमें 6लाख 45 हजार 238 पुरूष, 5 लाख 83 हजार 657 महिला औैर 16 अन्य मतदात हैं।

चुनाव करवाने के लिए 2048 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। दूसरे चरण में मतदान करवाने के लिए करीब 10500 मतदानकर्मियों को लिया गया है। शहर में मतदान दलों को निश्चित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने के लिए 700 वाहनों का इंतजाम किया है। मतदान करवाने के लिए शनिवार काे मतदान दल भवानी निकेतन कॅालेज से रवाना हाेंगे।
विद्याधर नगर में 42 वार्ड, 3.32 लाख मतदाता हों
विद्याधर नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 42 वार्ड है जिनमें 332008 मतदाता है औैर 540 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं । झोटवाड़ा के 22 वार्ड में 198782 मतदाता है औैर 322 मतदान केंद्र बनाए है। सांगानेर के 39 वार्ड में 148633 मतदाता है औैर 529 मतदान केंद्र बनाए है। बगरू के 21 वार्ड में 168461 मतदाता और 291 मतदान केंद्र है। मालवीय नगर के 26 वार्ड में 215683 मतदाता है औैर 366 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

ग्रेटर के मतदाता ध्यान दें, माेबाइल में पहचान पत्र की फाेटाे मान्य नहीं है, हेरिटेज के कई वोटर वोट से चूके
सिविल लाइंस के वार्ड-50 देवीनगर मतदान केंद्र पर कुछ मतदाता बिना पहचान-पत्र के ही वोट डालने आ गए। मोबाइल में मतदाता पहचान-पत्र की फाेटाे खींचकर वे मतदान करने पहुंचे थे। इसके अलावा काेई भी पहचान-पत्र नहीं हाेने के कारण रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों ने वाेट नहीं देने दिया। लालचंद जैन व सुनीता जैन ने बताया कि मोबाइल में बने एक फोल्डर में उनके सभी पहचान पत्र की खींची गई फाेटाे दिखाई, मगर हम वोट नहीं डाल पाए।

