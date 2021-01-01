पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस ऑनलाइन आयोजित:मतदाता जागरूक बनें और विकास के पथ पर ले जाने वाले जनप्रतिनिधि चुनें: राज्यपाल

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलराज मिश्र बोले- स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रत्येक मतदाता की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में भागीदारी आवश्यक

राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने मतदाताओं का आह्वान किया है कि लोकतंत्र में एक-एक मत का महत्व होता है। ऐसे में प्रत्येक मतदाता जागरूक बने और सोच समझकर मतदान करते हुए ऐसे जनप्रतिनिधि चुने जो विकास और तरक्की का पथ प्रशस्त कर सकें। मिश्र सोमवार को राजभवन से ग्यारहवें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के राज्यस्तरीय समारोह में संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के निर्माण और उसकी मजबूती के लिए प्रत्येक मतदाता की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में भागीदारी आवश्यक है। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का आयोजन इस बात की याद दिलाता है कि भारत के लोग ही वह शक्ति हैै जो संविधान को शक्ति प्रदान करते है।

राजनीतिक दलों, उम्मीदवारों और नागरिकों के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा पोर्टल एवं मोबाईल एप के माध्यम से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया सुगम बनाने के लिए उल्लेखनीय पहल की गई है। इस जन उपयोगी तकनीक तथा मोबाईल एप की जानकारी साक्षरता क्लबों के माध्यम से अधिक से अधिक लोगों तक पहुंचाई जाए ताकि त्रुटि रहित मतदाता सूचियां तैयार हो सके और मतदान प्रक्रिया में मतदाताओं की अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser