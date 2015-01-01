पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Waiting For The Chairman Of The State Haj Committee, Haj Applicants In Confusion On The Central Haj Committee Guidelines

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असमंजस:स्टेट हज कमेटी काे चेयरमैन का इंतजार, सेंट्रल हज कमेटी की गाइडलाइन पर हज आवेदक असमंजस में

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 महीने से चेयरमैन पद खाली, हज आवेदकाें काे हो रही परेशानी
  • हज आवेदकाें को सऊदी सरकार की गाइडलाइन का इंतजार

स्टेट हज कमेटी काे बीते 15 महीने से चेयरमैन की सीट खाली रहने से हज आवेदकाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। चेयरमैन के अभाव में सेंट्रल हज कमेटी से सीधे काॅर्डिनेशन नहीं हाेने से आवेदक गाइडलाइन काे लेकर भी असमंजस में है। राज्य सरकार ने चेयरमैन की जगह प्रशासक काे हज कमेटी की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी है लेकिन सेंट्रल हज कमेटी से सीधा काॅर्डिनेशन चेयरमैन का रहता है।

पूर्व हज कमेटी चेयरमैन अमीन पठान के बाद राज्य सरकार ने अब तक इस पद काेई नियुक्ति नहीं दी है। जबकि बिना चेयरमैन दाे बार हज आवेदन हाे चुके है। हालांकि काेराेना के चलते सऊदी सरकार ने हजयात्रा-2020 में बाहरी देशाें के हजयात्रियाें पर राेक लगा दी थी। इस बार भी आवेदकाें काे सऊदी सरकार की स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन का इंतजार है, इसी कारण 7 नवंबर से शुरू हुए आवेदन प्रक्रिया में प्रदेशभर से अब तक केवल 400 ही आवेदन भरे गए है।

सऊदी सरकार की गाइडलाइन नहीं आने से असमंजस, सफर महंगा हाेने से भी आवेदनों की रफ्तार सुस्त

राजस्थान हज वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने हज आवेदकों को फार्म भरने में जल्दबाजी नहीं करने और फिलहाल इंतजार करने की सलाह दी है। महासचिव हाजी निजामुददीन ने बताया कि फिलहाल सेंट्रल हज कमेटी ने जल्दबाजी में गाइडलाइन जारी की है, ऐसे में आवेदकाें काे सऊदी सरकार की स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन का इंतजार करना चाहिए।

गाैरतलब है कि सेंट्रल हज कमेटी के सर्कुलर में हज-2021 के लिए अनुमानित 3.75 लाख का खर्चा वहन करना होगा। इस साल हजयात्री काे 2100 रियाल के बजाय 1500 रियाल ही मिलेंगे। हज का सफर 30-32 दिन का होगा जिसमें 6 से 14 दिन का क्वारेंटाइन टाइम भी शामिल है।

क्वारेंटाइन टाइम पूरा करने के बाद हाजी काे एप के माध्यम से हरम में जाने की इजाजत लेनी हाेगी। इस बार जयपुर से एम्बार्केशन पाइंट भी हटा दिया है, ऐसे में हज के लिए दिल्ली से उडान भरनी पड़ेगी। इन सभी गाइडलाइन काे लेकर आवेदक असमंज है और चेयरमैन सीट खाली रहने से हज आवेदकाें की समस्या की सीधा समाधान नहीं हाे पा रहा। गाैरतलब है कि प्रदेश से हर साल करीब 6 से 7 हजार हज यात्री मुकद्दस सफर के लिए जाते है।

^राज्य सरकार काे जल्द से जल्द स्टेट हज कमेटी चेयरमैन की नियुक्ति करनी चाहिए, चूंकि हज आवेदन का प्राेसेस शुरू चालू है, ऐसे में हाजियाें काे फार्म भरने से लेकर अन्य कई तरह की परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। चेयरमैन हाेगा ताे हजयात्रा की व्यवस्थाओं से लेकर अन्य परेशानियां हाेने पर सेंट्रल हज कमेटी से सीधे काॅडिनेशन किया जा सकता है। -अमीन पठान, पूर्व चेयरमैन, स्टेट हज कमेटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें