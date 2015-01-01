पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटारिया का बयान:हिंदू-मुस्लिम आबादी देखकर किया वार्डाें का गठन, फिर भी कांग्रेस के खिलाफ गए 64% वोटर

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • निर्दलीय भी पार्टी के बैनर तले जीतने वालों से संपर्क कर निकाय पर कब्जे की तैयारी में है

नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने 12 जिलाें के 50 निकायाें में सम्पन्न हुए चुनावाें काे लेकर कहा कि कांग्रेस के खिलाफ 64 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। वार्डाें का गठन हिंदू - मुस्लिमाें आबादी काे देखते हुए किया गया था ताकि जनता काे बांटकर चुनाव जीता जाएं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि वार्डाें में वाेटराें का इस तरह से बटवारा किया गया था जिससे कांग्रेस काे बड़ा फायदा मिले।

उन्हाेंने चाकसू नगर पालिका, सवाई माधाेपुर सहित कई जिलाें के वार्डाें की सूची जारी करके अपनी बात काे प्रमाणित करने का दावा किया। कटारिया ने कहा कि पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के चुनाव में बीजेपी काे बड़ी सफलता मिली थी और सच ये है कि जनता कांग्रेस के साथ नहीं है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि परिणाम के इतने दिन बाद 20 दिसंबर काे अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव कराना भी सरकार की एक साेची समझी साजिश पार्ट है।

कांग्रेस सरकार ऐसा करके धनबल, बाहुबल से निकायाें में खुद के अध्यक्ष बनवाने की तैयारी में है। कांग्रेसी नेता सदस्याें का जाेड़ - ताेड़ और प्रलाेभन देने का काम कर रहे हैं। गाैरतलब है कि निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी की हार पर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने भरतपुर संभाग में पार्टी काे कमजाेर मानते हुए कार्यकर्ताओं से और मेहनत के साथ काम करने का आह्वान किया था।

12 जिलों में जोरों पर है बाड़ेबंदी का खेल, बीजेपी-कांग्रेस की चिंता बढ़ी
प्रदेश के 12 जिलाें में अलग - अलग जगहाें पर बाड़ेबंदी चल रही है और ऐसी जगहाें की संख्या 100 से अधिक है। उधर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के नेताओं की चिंता इस बात से बढ़ी हुई है कि नवनिर्वाचित सदस्याें काे एक हफ्ते तक बाड़ेबंदी में रखना और निगरानी एक चुनाैतीपूर्ण काम है। निर्दलीय भी पार्टी के बैनर तले जीतने वालों से संपर्क कर निकाय पर कब्जे की तैयारी में है।

