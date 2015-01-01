पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीतकहर:8 जिलों में वार्निंग 3-4 दिन गलन, मंगलवार रात सर्द हवाओं से 3 घंटे में ही 5 डिग्री तक गिरा पारा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
फतेहपुर : ठंड का मकड़जाल
  • मौसम बदल रहा है, रहना जरा संभलकर, 11 शहरों में पारा 100 से नीचे
  • गंगानगर में मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक हाथ-पैर सुन्न करने वाली ठंड रही

राजस्थान में मंगलवार रात अचानक चली सर्द हवाओं से महज 3 घंटे के अंदर पारा 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़क गया। रात 8 बजे तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास था, लेकिन 10 किमी रफ्तार से चली ठंडी हवाओं से रात बजे 11 बजे ये 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। मौसम विभाग ने 8 जिलों के लिए शीतलहर की येलो वार्निंग भी जारी कर दी है।

इस दाैरान दिन-रात का तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री और नीचे जाएगा और हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड पड़ेगी। बीती रात कई शहराें में न्यूनतम तापमान में एक से दाे डिग्री तक गिरा लेकिन रविवार रात माइनस में पहुंचे माउंट आबू में करीब 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी हुई। हालांकि 3.0 डिग्री के साथ सबसे ठंडा स्थान माउंट आबू ही रहा। बीती रात राजधानी में भी पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया।

गंगानगर में मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक हाथ-पैर सुन्न करने वाली ठंड रही। वहीं, जोधपुर में रात को 20 किमी की गति से उत्तरी पूर्व हवाएं चलीं, जिससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। जयपुर समेत 11 शहरों में रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम दर्ज किया गया। बांसवाड़ा में रात 8:30 बजे हवाओं की गति 15 किमी थी, जो 11:30 बजे तक बढ़कर 20 किमी हो गई।

3 कारण; पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी से गिरा पारा

  • माैसम विभाग के अनुसार पहाड़ी इलाकाें में बर्फबारी और उत्तरी हवाओं के मैदानी इलाकाें की ओर बढ़ने से कई इलाकों में तापमान में 2-3 डिग्री गिर गया है।
  • माैसम शुष्क है, हवा में नमी है, ऐसे में ठंडी हवाएं चलने से गलन और बढ़ गई।
  • रात 8 बजे पारा 20 डिग्री था, जो 9 बजे 18, 10 बजे 16 व 11 बजे 15 डिग्री हो गया।

आगे : शीतलहर से तापमान 2-3 डिग्री तक लुढ़केगा

  • माैसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू, सीकर, झुंझुनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर, 18 दिसम्बर तक शीतलहर चलेगी।
  • न्यूनतम तापमान में भी 2 से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिरावट हाे सकती है। आगामी 3-4 दिनाें में शीतलहर चलने से ठंड का प्रभाव बढ़ेगा।

यहां 10 डिग्री से नीचे रहा रात का पारा

