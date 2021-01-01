पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ ने बदला माैसम:जयपुर सहित 5 जिलों में 3 दिन ओले-बारिश का अलर्ट, अगले तीन दिन ओले-बारिश की येलाे वाॅर्निंग

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी में तापमान में बढ़ोतरी से मौसम खुशनुमा होने लगा है। मंगलवार सुबह आमेर के मावठे में कलरव करते हुए पक्षी, जिससे यहां का दृश्य हर किसी को मंत्रमुग्ध कर रहा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजधानी में तापमान में बढ़ोतरी से मौसम खुशनुमा होने लगा है। मंगलवार सुबह आमेर के मावठे में कलरव करते हुए पक्षी, जिससे यहां का दृश्य हर किसी को मंत्रमुग्ध कर रहा था।
  • दाैसा, कराैली, जयपुर, धाैलपुर और भरतपुर में ओलावृष्टि व हल्की बारिश के आसार

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ ने उत्तर से आने वाली ठंडी हवाओं का प्रभाव कमजाेर कर दिया नतीजा यह है कि जनवरी के आखिर में पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से अब राहत मिली है। बीते दाे दिन में कई शहराें में दिन-रात का तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री बढ़कर सामान्य से ऊपर चला गया।

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के चलते अगले तीन दिन एक साइक्लोनिक सिस्टम सक्रिय हाेगा, इसके चलते प्रदेश के उत्तरी पूर्वी इलाकाें में ओले-बारिश का अनुमान है। माैसम विभाग ने दाैसा, कराैली, जयपुर, धाैलपुर और भरतपुर जिलाें में कहीं मेघगर्जन और कहीं-कहीं ओले गिरने की येलाे वार्निंग जारी की है।
पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का असर खत्म हाेने के बाद पारा गिरेगा
पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का प्रभाव खत्त हाेने और प्रदेश में ओले-बारिश का दाैर थमने के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है। इसके चलते 10 फरवरी बाद एक बार फिर से सर्दी का असर बढ़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser