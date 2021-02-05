पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटवारियों का महापड़ाव:शहीद स्मारक पर धरना देकर बैठे पटवारी, सरकार को दी चेतावनी, मांगें नहीं मानीं तो एक मार्च से सम्पूर्ण कार्य बहिष्कार

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के शहीद स्मारक पर धरने पर बैठे प्रदेशभर से आए पटवारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के शहीद स्मारक पर धरने पर बैठे प्रदेशभर से आए पटवारी।

वेतनमान बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर पिछले 15 दिन से कार्य बहिष्कार कर आंदोलन की राह पकड़े प्रदेशभर के पटवारियों ने आज जयपुर के शहीद स्मारक को अपना धरना स्थल बना लिया। पटवारियों ने अब संभागवार यहां धरना देने का निर्णय किया है। इससे पहले सोमवार को करीब रात करीब 12 बजे सरदार पटेल मार्ग से पुलिस प्रशासन ने इन्हे हटा दिया था।

राजस्थान पटवार संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजस्थान पटवार संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र निमिवाल ने बताया कि हमारी मांगों को लेकर सरकार पिछले कई सालों से हमें केवल आश्वासन ही दिए जा रही है। इसे देखते हुए हमने आंदोलन की राह पकड़ी है। उन्होने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर सरकार इस माह के अंत तक मांगों को नहीं मानती तो आगामी एक मार्च से प्रदेशभर के सभी पटवारी पूरी तरह कार्यबहिष्कार कर देंगे।

ये है प्रमुख मांगें

- ग्रेड पे 2400 से बढ़ाकर 3600 रुपए करने।

- पदोन्नति में समय सीमा 9, 18, 27 के जगह 7-14-21-28-32 वर्ष करने।

- नो वर्क-नो पे आदेश को वापस लिया जाए।

राजस्व मंत्री से हुई वार्ता रही थी विफल

सोमवार को विशाल धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद पटवारियों का 6 सदस्यीय दल शाम करीब 7 बजे राजस्व मंत्री के सरकारी निवास पर वार्ता के लिए पहुंचा था। जहां प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने अपनी मांगें मंत्री के समक्ष रखी थीं, लेकिन वहां चली करीब ढाई घंटे की वार्ता के बाद भी पटवारियों के दलों को निराश लौटना पड़ता था।

