जयपुर:जलदाय विभाग के इंजीनियरों ने की करोड़ों की गड़बड़ी, अब राजनीतिक दबाव से फाइलों में बंद की जांच

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जलदाय मंत्री बीडी कल्ला।
  • मंत्री बीडी कल्ला बोले आरोपी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी

(श्यामराज शर्मा)। प्रदेश में पारदर्शी व संवेदनशील प्रशासन के वादे के साथ बनी सरकार का जलदाय विभाग राजनीतिक दबाव के कारण करोड़ों रुपए की गड़बड़ी में शामिल इंजीनियरों की फाइल ही नहीं खोल रहा है। लोगों की शिकायतों के बाद जांच हुई। आरोप साबित हुए और आरोपियों को चार्जशीट नहीं देने वालों को चार्जशीट भी थमा दी, लेकिन आरोपियों की चार्जशीट ‘पेडिंग फाइल’ में डाल दी। वहीं जिन इंजीनियरों पर आरोप है, उन्हें हटाने के बजाए प्राइम पोस्ट पर लगा रखा है।

पूर्व प्रमुख सचिव राजेश यादव ने इन मामलों की जांच खोली थी, लेकिन सरकार ने उन्हें हटाकर पीडब्लूडी में लगा दिया। वहीं जलदाय मंत्री बीडी कल्ला का कहना है कि भ्रष्टचार व गड़बडिय़ों के आरोपी अधिकारियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इनकी चार्जशीट बना कर डीओपी में भिजवाने के निर्देश दिए थे। मामले को दुबारा दिखवाते हैं। किसी भी राजनीतिक प्रेशर में नहीं आएंगे।

विभाग में ‘राजनीतिक प्रेशर’ के यह है तीन सबूत

केस-1- नेशनल कैपिटल रीजन (एनसीआर) में पेयजल सप्लाई प्रोजेक्ट में गड़बड़ी करने वाली फर्म मैसर्स डीम कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की फाइल ही गायब कर दी। फर्जी बैंक गारंटी लेने वाले व बिना सामान व कार्य के ही गलत पेमेंट करने वालों में शामिल एक्सईएन अशोक कुमार यादव को हटाने के बजाए राजधानी में नॉर्थ डिविजन में लगे हुए हैं।

केस-2- करौली डिविजन में पेयजल स्कीम में गड़बड़ी करने वाले एक्सईएन विजय सिंह यादव व जेईएन विजय सिंह मीना के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। एक्सईएन विजय सिंह यादव को जिला खंड प्रथम की प्राइम पोस्ट पर लगा रखा है जबकि इनकी चार्जशीट नहीं बनाने वाले अधीक्षण अभियंता रामनिवास मीना व सीताराम मीना को 17 सीसी में आरोप पत्र थमा दिया।

केस-3- विभाग के एक्सईएन जेएसडी कटारा ने एक सप्ताह के अतिरिक्त चार्ज के दौरान घटिया काम करने वाली फर्म मैसर्स कश्मीरी लाग कॉन्ट्रेक्टर का 49 लाख का विवादित पेमेंट मंजूर करवा दिया। मामले में एसई आरसी मीना व रिटायर्ड चीफ इंजीनियर आईडी खान की भूमिका भी संदेहास्पद है। पूर्व प्रमुख सचिव राजेश यादव ने इनकी जांच की फाइल खोली और तबादला हो गया। कटारा, मीना, खान सहित अन्य को बचाने के लिए पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने दबाव बनाया है।

