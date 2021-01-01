पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्क में नोपार्किंग:सीईओ का दावा-पौंडरिक पार्क को हम फिर विकसित कर देंगे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गण; अपने पार्क और पर्यावरण को बचाने का धर्म, तंत्र; पार्क को उजाड़कर ही पार्किंग बनाने की हठ
  • माननीय गौर करें; 11 साल पहले रामनिवास बाग में भी पार्किंग पर यही दावा था; पार्क उजड़ गया

जयपुर। कुछ नहीं बदला। कुछ भी नहीं। वही सरकार। वैसी ही ब्यूरोक्रेसी और एक बार फिर वही अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग। परकोटे के इकलौते सबसे बड़े और ऐतिहासिक पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किंग के पक्ष में आईएएस ऑफिसर लोकबंधु (स्मार्ट सिटी और हेरिटेज निगम सीईओ) की सोमवार को फिर वही दलील आई- हम पार्क में अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग बना रहे हैं, जिसके बाद फिर से पार्क का स्वरूप लौटा दिया जाएगा। प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट में यही बात शामिल है। पार्क को कहीं नष्ट नहीं कर रहे।

हवामहल के बीजेपी पार्षद पार्किंग के विरोध में, आंदोलन की चेतावनी

पौंडरिक पार्क में नियम विरुद्ध बनाई जा रही पार्किंग का विरोध जहां मुखर हो रहा है, वहीं अफसर-सिस्टम की हठधर्मिता भी बढ़ रही है। सोमवार को पहली बार हवामहल के सभी 12 बीजेपी पार्षद पार्किंग के खिलाफ एकजुट हो गए। पूर्व विधायक सुरेंद्र पारीक सहित मालवीय नगर के विधायक कालीचरण सराफ के साथ पार्षदों का दल सीईओ लोकबंधु से मिला। कालीचरण ने नियमों की दुहाई दी तो कोर्ट के पुराने रेफरेंस भी बताए। सीईओ ने अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग बना पार्क को दोबारा विकसित करने का दावा किया। दोनों ओर इसे लेकर तीखी बहस भी हुई।

बीजेपी नेताओं ने साफ किया कि पार्क में पार्किंग नहीं बनने देंगे। इस मौके पर पार्षद विक्रम सिंह चौहान, सुरेश सैनी, माणक शर्मा, नंदकिशोर सैनी, विमल अग्रवाल, राजेश महावर, रामकिशन शर्मा, रजत विश्नोई, अनिता जैन, बबिता तंवर सहित राकेश यादव, प्रेम सैनी, अमित पारीक मौजूद थे। कालीचरण सराफ और सुरेंद्र पारिक का कहना है कि पार्क में पार्किंग गलत है और इसे कभी नहीं बनने देंगे।

माननीय गौर करें; 11 साल पहले रामनिवास बाग में भी पार्किंग पर यही दावा था; पार्क उजड़ गया

कांग्रेस सरकार में ही रामनिवास बाग में अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग का मसला था। विरोध हुआ तो सरकार-अफसरों की दलील थी कि चारदीवारी को नो-व्हीकल जोन बनाने के लिए कहीं और जगह नहीं है। जनहित के लिए सरकार काम कर रही है। लेकिन ग्रीनरी मिटाकर पार्किंग को मंजूरी नहीं मिली। सरकार ने कोर्ट में कहा ‘यदि सतह वाली पार्किंग हटाकर अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग बने तो गाड़ियों के लिए ज्यादा स्पेस होगा।

इस पर अपोज हुआ इससे ग्रीनरी खत्म होगी। प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेट्री यूडीएच ने जवाब सबमिट किया कि अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग इस तरह से बनाएंगे कि पार्किंग की छत के ऊपर एक मीटर मिट्टी भरी जाएगी। इस मिट्टी के ऊपर ग्रीन कवर अच्छी तरीके से व्यवस्थित किया जा सकेगा। आखिरकार इस दलील पर कोर्ट ने अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग की मंजूरी दी थी।’

मनमानी का परिणाम, पार्क तो बर्बाद हुआ ही; पार्किंग भी कभी नहीं भर सकी

रामनिवास बाग में पार्किंग बनाने की मनमानी का परिणाम एक बार भुगतने के बाद भी अफसर सिर्फ और सिर्फ अपने हठ पर अड़े हुए हैं। आज रामनिवास बाग तो बर्बाद तो हुआ ही पार्किंग भी कभी नहीं भर सकी। रामनिवास बाग वाली पार्किंग बनाने के पीछे पूरी चारदीवारी को ट्रैफिक फ्री करने के दावे थे। यानी बाजारों को बड़े वाहनों से निजात दिलाकर स्मार्ट ट्रैफिक सिस्टम विकसित करना था। अब पार्किंग खाली पड़ी है। केवल आसपास के लोग इसे गैराज की तरह काम ले रहे। पास बनाकर।

