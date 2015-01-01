पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Weddings Will Be Unlocked From 25 After A Long Break Of 5 Months, 8 Ascendant Muhurats Of Marriage In 17 Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुभ विवाह:5 माह के लंबे ब्रेक के बाद 25 से अनलॉक होंगी शादियां, 17 दिन में विवाह के 8 लग्न मुहूर्त

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगले साल 25 अप्रैल को ही शादियां अनलॉक होंगी
  • देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ फिर गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां
  • स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन नहीं होने से सड़क पर नहीं दिखेंगी बारात निकासी, घोड़ी, बैंडबाजे

लता खंडेलवाल. अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से शादियों पर लगे लॉक का 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ अनलॉक होगा। साल के अंतिम दो महीने नवंबर व दिसंबर में सिर्फ आठ शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त है। पंडित दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि नवंबर में 3 औऱ दिसंबर में 5 विवाह लग्न रहेंगे। यानी 17 दिन में 8 सावे रहेंगे।

इसके बाद फिर लंबा ब्रेक लगेगा। 15 दिसंबर से धनु मलमास, फिर गुरु, शुक्र तारा अस्त, खर मलमास के कारण विवाह लॉक हो जाएंगे। अगले साल 25 अप्रैल को ही शादियां अनलॉक होंगी। कोरोना के चलते शादियों में ना पहले सी कोई धूमधाम है, ना तो उतने मेहमान और ना ही सड़कों पर बारात, निकासी, घोड़ी और बैंड बाजा ही दिखेगा। कारण कि घोड़ी बैंडबाजा और बारात को लेकर सरकार की ओर से कोई स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की गई है।

ऐसे में संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। घोड़ियां और बैंड बुक करवाए गए हैं। जिनके घरों में शादी है उनका कहना है कि या तो सरकार स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी कर देगी, नहीं तो हम होटल अथवा विवाह स्थल आदि के बाहर ही बारात और निकासी निकालेंगे। कई लोगों ने तो शादियां स्थगित ही कर दी है क्योंकि वे धूमधाम से शादी करना चाहते हैं।

एक घोड़ी 3 अलग-अलग दूल्हों को दुल्हनों से मिलाएगी
बैंड बाजा घोड़ी लवाजमा के मालिक रमेश सैनी ने बताया कि जो लॉकडाउन में शादियां कैंसिल हुई थी, वे सब एक साथ होने जा रही हैं। लिहाजा, इन 17 दिनों में 8 शादियों के मुहूर्त को लेकर चार महीने पहले से ही बुकिंग चल रही है। देवउठनी एकादशी का सावा इतना बड़ा है कि एक घोड़ी 3 तोरण पर जाएगी। यानी एक घोड़ी एक ही दिन में तीन अलग-अलग दूल्हों को दुल्हन से मिलाएगी।

^सरकार को शादी समारोह में घोड़ी, बैंड, लवाजमा की भी स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी करनी चाहिए। इससे असमंजस की स्थिति ना रहे और लोग कोरोनाकाल में भी खुलकर शादी समारोह एंजॉय कर सकें। -मोहनलाल अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष,ऑल वैडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज फेडरेशन राजस्थान

5 से 15 लाख रु. में सिमटे विवाह
^होटलों में पहले एक शादी 25 से 45 लाख तक की होती थी। लॉकडाउन के चलते अब 5 से ₹15 लाख तक ही खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। लोग अब कम खर्च वाली शादियों संपन्न करा रहे हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू होने वाली शादियों में भी अधिकतम 15 लाख तक ही लोग खर्च करेंगे। खर्चा कम करने के लिए एक दिन में 3-3 शादियां हो रही है।
-संतोष शेखावत, महाप्रबंधक, ज़ोन पैलेस होटल

8 महीने से शादियों के सीजन का इंतजार
^शादी समारोह में अन्य आयोजनों की तरह 250 अतिथियों के शामिल होने के लिए व घोड़ी, बैंड, लवाजमा, डीजे साउंड की अनुमति के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से निवेदन किया हुआ है लेकिन अभी तक स्पष्ट गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की गई है। इससे आठ महीने से शादियों के सीजन का इंतजार कर रहे व्यापारियों की आजीविका बचाई जा सके।
-भवानी शंकर माली, महामंत्री आल वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज फेडरेशन

2020 के शुभ विवाह मुहूर्त
नवंबर: 25, 27 व 30 नवंबर
दिसंबर: 1, 7, 9, 10, 11 दिसंबर
15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास चलेगा। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।
2021 के शुभ विवाह मुहूर्त
अप्रैल: 25, 26, 27, 28, 30
मई: 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून: 5,6 , 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
जुलाई: 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें