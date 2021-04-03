पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • What Is The Parking In The Park Itself, Despite Public Opposition? High Court Will Hear Public And Government's Side Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पार्क में नोपार्किंग:जन विराेध के बावजूद पार्क में ही पार्किंग क्याें‌? जनता और सरकार का पक्ष आज सुनेगा हाईकाेर्ट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किंग मामले में सरकार ने भी दायर कर रखी है केविएट
  • पूर्व एमएलए व पार्क विकास समिति ने भी दायर कर रखी है पीआईएल

शहर की विरासत पौंडरिक पार्क की जगह पर पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट बनाए जाने के खिलाफ दायर अधिवक्ता प्रतीक खंडेलवाल की पीआईएल पर हाईकोर्ट में शुक्रवार को सुनवाई होगी। वहीं पूर्व एमएलए सुरेन्द्र पारीक व पौंडरिक पार्क विकास समिति की ओर से भी हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन जयपुर के अध्यक्ष अधिवक्ता महेन्द्र शांडिल्य व दी बार एसोसिएशन जयपुर के महासचिव सतीश शर्मा के जरिए पीआईएल दायर की है।

इन पीआईएल में पौंडरिक पार्क की जमीन पर पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट पर रोक लगाने और पूरे प्रोजेक्ट को रदद करने की गुहार की है। याचिका में राज्य सरकार, नगर निगम ग्रेटर, हेरिटेज और जिला प्रशासन सहित अन्य को पक्षकार बनाया है। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने भी मामले में किसी भी तरह के आदेश से पहले उनका पक्ष जानने के लिए कैवियट दायर की है।

पौंडरिक पार्क उजाड़ा तो अदालती आदेशों की होगी अवमानना
हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन जयपुर के पूर्व महासचिव प्रहलाद शर्मा व अधिवक्ता विकास सोमानी का कहना है कि हाईकोर्ट ने 2004 के स्वप्रेरित प्रसंज्ञान में नगर निगम को पाबंद किया है कि वह पौंडरिक पार्क में किसी भी तरह का निर्माण नहीं करे। पार्क में पार्किग का निर्माण करना अदालती आदेश की भी अवमानना होगी।
सांसद ने कहा-सरकार-सिस्टम की मनमर्जी रोकेंगे

स्मार्ट सिटी कार्यों में सरकार की मनमानी बताते हुए सांसद रामचरण बोहरा ने केंद्र सरकार के संबंधित प्रिसिंपल सेक्रेट्री से बात की है। मुद्दा पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किंग को लेकर है। बोहरा ने कहा कि अगस्त 2017 की एडवाइजरी फोरम की पहली मीटिंग में पौंडरिक पार्क का कोई उल्लेख ही नहीं था। सरकार गाइड लाइन के विपरीत मनमर्जी से काम कर रही है।

मामले की स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं। (कलेक्टर कई कमेटियों में शामिल।) हां, लेकिन मैं इससे सहमत हूं कि सार्वजनिक जगहों खासकर पार्क आदि को तब तक डिस्टर्ब नहीं किया जाए, जब तक कि कोई विकल्प मौजूद हो। चारदीवारी के लिहाज से पार्क महत्वपूर्ण है। पार्किंग की जगह तो फिर भी मिल सकती है।

  • मामले की स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं। (कलेक्टर कई कमेटियों में शामिल।) हां, लेकिन मैं इससे सहमत हूं कि सार्वजनिक जगहों खासकर पार्क आदि को तब तक डिस्टर्ब नहीं किया जाए, जब तक कि कोई विकल्प मौजूद हो। चारदीवारी के लिहाज से पार्क महत्वपूर्ण है। पार्किंग की जगह तो फिर भी मिल सकती है। - जगरूप सिंह, तत्कालीन कलेक्टर
  • मैं तो सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि पर्यावरण और स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से अगर आसपास कोई विकल्प हैं तो उन पर विचार किया जा सकता है। अगर कोई विकल्प नहीं है तो यहां बड़े पेड़ और पार्क को कम से कम क्षति हो, इसका ध्यान रखा जाए। - विष्णु लाटा, तत्कालीन मेयर
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें