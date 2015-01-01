पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे बेपटरी:आंदोलन खत्म तो सेफ्टी की आड़ में सभी ट्रिप एक साथ कैंसिल, रिफंड की गणित के चलते ट्रेंने रद्द नहीं कर रहा था रेलवे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
अगर आंदोलन के दौरान इन ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया जाता, तो यात्रियों को एक साथ फुल रिफंड मिल जाता
  • किसान आंदोलन के दौरान एक-एक रद्द हो रही थीं ट्रेनें
  • रेलवे ने सोमवार को पूजा और अमृतसर सहित 12 त्यौहार स्पेशल की सभी ट्रिप रद्द की

रेलवे के अधिकारियों की लॉकडाउन के चलते दूरगामी सोच और उचित निर्णय लेने की क्षमता विलुप्त हो गई है। पढ़ने में यह थोड़ा अजीब जरूर लगेगा, लेकिन खुद रेलवे के परिचालन से जुड़े अधिकारियों ने इस बात पर मुहर लगाई है। दरअसल पिछले करीब 22 दिनों से पंजाब- हरियाणा में चल रहा किसान आंदोलन रविवार देर शाम काफी हद तक शांत हो गया।

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री किसानों से रेलवे ट्रैक खाली कराने में सफल रहे। रेलवे इस रूट पर संचालित होने वाली 12 त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों को एक-एक दिन कर पिछले 22 दिनों से रद्द कर रहा था।

जबकि अगर उसी समय दूरगामी सोच रखकर इन ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया जाता, तो यात्रियों को एक साथ एडवांस में कराए हुए रिजर्वेशन का फुल रिफंड मिल जाता। लेकिन रेलवे रिफंड की गणित के चलते इन्हें रद्द नहीं कर रहा था। लेकिन रेलवे ने अब आंदोलन खत्म होने के बाद इन ट्रेनों की सभी ट्रिप को एक साथ रद्द कर दिया है।

जब गुर्जर आंदोलन के बाद 12 घंटे में ट्रैफिक बहाल हो सकता है, तो यहां क्यों नहीं
रेलवे द्वारा सोमवार को अचानक इन ट्रेनों को पूरी तरह रद्द किए जाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया। जिसके पीछे सेफ्टी और तकनीकी कारणों का हवाला दिया गया है। ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि जब गुर्जर आंदोलन के खत्म होने 12 घंटे के भीतर ट्रेन संचालन सुचारू हो सकता है। तो इस रूट पर ऐसा क्यूं नहीं हो सकता है।

रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि इन सभी ट्रेनों की संचालन अवधि 30 नवंबर और 1 दिसंबर ही है, ऐसे में अगर इतने कम समय में इनका संचालन बंद किया जाता तो विवाद होता। ऐसे में इसी से बचने के लिए रेलवे ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

