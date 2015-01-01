पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांभर झील में अभी सिर्फ 30 फीसदी पानी:दुनिया का सबसे तेज उड़ने वाला शिकारी बाज सांभर झील पहुंचा तो खुद ही शिकार होने के हालाताें में घिरा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लालच का खेल; झील में जगह-जगह अवैध ट्यूबवेल खोदकर पाइप और बिजली लाइनें कई किमी दूर तक पहुंचाईं
  • अवैध ट्यूबवेलों से हो रही पानी की चोरी से लगातार बिगड़ रहे हैं हालात

यह तस्वीर देश की सबसे बड़ी खारे पानी की सांभर झील की है। तस्वीर में दुनिया का सबसे तेज उड़ने वाला शिकारी बाज (पेरेग्रिन फाल्कन) खुद शिकार होने की आशंका में घिरा दिखा रहा है। झील में जगह-जगह खोदे गए अवैध ट्यूबवेल से पानी की चोरी की जा रही है। इस बार पानी ही केवल 30% है। प्रवासी पक्षी भी कम पहुंचे हैं। उधर पानी की कमी से अवैध चोरी का सिलसिला और तेज है।

झील में जगह-जगह अवैध ट्यूबवैल खोदकर पाइप और बिजली लाइन कई किमी तक पहुंचा दी गई है। भास्कर की ओर से सबसे बड़ी पक्षी त्रासदी के दौरान इन हालात को उजागर किया था। इसके बाद सीएम के निर्देश पर यहां पक्षियों की मौत और नमक के अवैध कारोबार, पानी की चोरी को रोकने के लिए कार्रवाई की।

लेकिन अभी हालात पूरी तरह दुरुस्त नहीं है। जाने-माने पक्षी विशेषज्ञ सुधीर गर्ग कई साल से सांभर झील में आने वाले प्रवासी पक्षियों की खूबसूरत दुनिया को कैमरे में उतार लोगों के सामने लाते रहे हैं। यह फोटो उन्होंने शाकंभरी माता मंदिर के सामने 2 किलोमीटर दूर से उतारी है।

फास्टेस्ट फ्लाइंग फाल्कन

पेरेग्रन फाल्कन सेंट्रल एशिया और रशिया से आने वाला विंटर माइग्रेटरी बर्ड है। यह सर्दी में यहां रुकता है। बेहद दुर्लभ शिकारी बाज झील में दूसरे छोटे परिंदों का शिकार करता है। 380 किलोमीटर प्रति आवर इसकी स्पीड मानी जाती है, जो सबसे तेज है। इसकी खतरनाक डाइविंग स्पीड से ही पक्षी दम तोड़ देते हैं। वैसे ही बेहद दुर्लभ पक्षी झील में कुछेक दिखे हैं। जिनको देखने कई विशेषज्ञ और पक्षी प्रेमी सुदूर से आते हैं।

पक्षी विशेषज्ञ बोले

गर्ग सहित पक्षी विशेषज्ञ राजकुमार चौहान के मुताबिक झील में अभी भी अवैध ट्यूबवैल और कई जगह खुली लाइनें हैं, जो पक्षियों की बची-कुची दुनिया को बर्बाद कर रही हैं। हर बार अच्छी बरसात के चलते ये अवैध लाइनें डूब जाती है, लेकिन इनके करंट से पक्षी मरते हैं और पता भी नहीं चलता।
भास्कर ने प्रशासन को फोटो भेजे तो जिम्मेदार बोले
प्रशासन के निर्देश पर हमने कार्रवाई कर अवैध ट्यूबवैल नष्ट करा, बिजली-पानी लाइनें जब्त की है। फिलहाल चुनाव में थे। अब 14 दिसंबर से फिर अभियान चलाएंगे। -ब्रह्मलाल जाट, एसडीएम नावा

नमक का गौरखधंधा

  • 64.29 हेक्टेयर सरकारी भूमि से विभिन्न अतिक्रमण पर कार्रवाई की
  • 397 अवैध ट्यूबवैल नष्ट कराए
  • 37 सबमर्सिबल पंप जब्त
  • 13 हजार मीटर केबल जब्त
  • प्रशासन के अनुसार अभी तक कार्रवाई
