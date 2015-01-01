पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:बीटीपी के नक्सली नेताओं से रिश्ते की बात पता चली, तब कांग्रेस से हाथ मिलाया: पूनिया

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूनिया बोले- राजस्थान में भाजपा को बड़े चेहरे की जरूरत नहीं
  • पंचायत चुनाव के बाद भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया से खास बातचीत
  • सवाल: कांग्रेस से गठजोड़ करने की क्या मजबूरी थी?

(हर्ष खटाना). नगर निगम चुनाव में कांग्रेस से मात खाने के बाद भाजपा ने पंचायत चुनाव में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। भाजपा 21 में से 13 जिलाें में अपना प्रमुख बनाने में कामयाब रही। दिलचस्प यह है कि सियासी संकट के समय सरकार का साथ देने वाली बीटीपी को हराने के लिए डूंगरपुर में भाजपा-कांग्रेस एक साथ आ गए। कांग्रेस से गठजोड़ और पार्टी की आगे की रणनीतियों को लेकर भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया की भास्कर से खास बातचीत। इस दौरान पूनिया ने कहा- राजस्थान में भाजपा को बड़े चेहरे की जरूरत नहीं है।
Q. किसान आंदाेलन के समय भी भाजपा की जीत का क्या फॉर्मूला रहा?
-नतीजों से साबित है कि हालात बदल चुके हैं। हमने पीएम माेदी की योजनाएं जनता को याद दिलाते हुए चुनाव लड़ा, पार्टी सफल रही।
Q. क्या भाजपा आगामी चुनाव भी बगैर किसी बड़े चेहरे के लड़ने की तैयारी में है?
- अब आमजन से लेकर युवाओं की साेच बदल चुकी है। पीएम मोदी का विराेध करने वाले भी उन पर भराेसा करते हैं। भाजपा हरियाणा सहित कई राज्याें में बगैर सीएम के चेहरे के चुनाव लड़ी और जीती। ऐसे में राजस्थान में भी भाजपा को बड़े चेहरे की जरूरत कहां है?

Q. पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान डूंगरपुर में भाजपा ने कांग्रेस से हाथ मिलाने से भी परहेज नहीं किया, ऐसा क्याें?
- हमने जिला स्तर के नेताओं काे कहा था कि उन्हें जो उचित लगे, वो करेें। हमें बीटीपी के नक्सली नेताओं से रिश्ते की बात पता चली थी, इसलिए वहां हमने कांग्रेस से हाथ मिलाया।
Q. आरएलपी ने भाजपा के खिलाफ तालठाेक रखी है। गठबंधन खत्म करने से बीजेपी क्याें डर रही है?
- भाजपा से आरएलपी है, आरएलपी से भाजपा नहीं। प्रदेश में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा जनता कभी दूसरी पार्टी के पक्ष में नहीं रही। गठबंधन को लेकर केंद्र से जो निर्देश होगा, वो करेंगे।

Q. क्राॅस वाेटिंग पर बागियाें पर क्या एक्शन हाेगा?
- अजमेर में भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा काे बीजेपी से छह वर्ष के लिए निष्कासित किया गया है। हमने जिलावार रिपाेर्ट तलब की है ऐसे में आगामी दिनाें में बीजेपी के कई नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई देखने काे मिलेगी। इस तरह की गड़बड़ी बर्दाश्त नहीं हाेगी।
Q. उप चुनाव और आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव पर पार्टी की क्या रणनीति है?
- उप चुनाव का ब्लू प्रिंट तैयार है। आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी की जीत भी तय है।
Q. जयपुर, जाेधपुर और काेटा में दाे में ही बीजेपी के बाेर्ड बन सके थे?
- कांग्रेस ने सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरुयाेग किया था, फिर भी ऑवरऑल बात करें ताे कांग्रेस की तुलना में बीजेपी ने ज्यादा वार्ड जीते थे।

