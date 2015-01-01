पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव:जयपुर चारदीवारी क्षेत्र के लिए निकले तो पहले देख ले कहां तक जा सकेगी आपकी गाड़ी, कहां चलना पड़ेगा आपको पैदल

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
यातायात पुलिस की तरफ से तैयार किया चारदीवारी क्षेत्र का ट्रेफिक प्लान।
  • यातायात पुलिस ने दीपोत्सव पर 13, 14 और 15 नवंबर के लिए ट्रेफिक प्लान बदला

राजधानी जयपुर में अगर आप शुक्रवार से चारदीवारी सहित अन्य बाजारों में शॉपिंग करने या रोशनी देखने के लिए जाना चाहते है तो पहले एक बार इस खबर को पढ़ ले। जयपुर ट्रेफिक पुलिस ने त्यौहार पर होने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है। ऐसे में आपको शहर में कहां पार्किंग मिलेगी और कहां नहीं, कहां एक तरफा यातायात (वन-वे) है और कहां आप अपना वाहन लेकर जा ही नहीं सकते इसकी जानकारी अवश्य ले लें। पुलिस ने ये बदलाव 13, 14 और 15 नवंबर के लिए किया है।

पुलिस उपायुक्त यातायात आदर्श सिधु ने बताया कि धनतेरस चारदीवारी के सभी बाजारों में सजावट एवं रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई है। वर्तमान में शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना का काम चल रहा है। बाजारों में खरीददारी करने तथा सजावट को देखने के लिए भारी संख्या में लोग चारदीवारी क्षेत्र में आने लगे है। इसे देखते हुए 13 नवंबर से यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव करने का निर्णय किया है।

ये रहेगी शहर में ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था
- परकोटा क्षेत्र, एम.आई. रोड, अशोका मार्ग, भगवानदास रोड़, पृथ्वीराज रोड़, टोंक रोड़, जे.एल.एन. मार्ग, संसार चन्द्र रोड़ एवं अन्य मुख्य मार्गो पर किसी भी वाहन को पार्किंग की जगह नहीं उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। परकोटे के निवासी अपनी गाड़ियां 13 से 15 नवंबर तक रामनिवास बाग में बनी बहुमंजिला पार्किंग, चौगान स्टेडियम, रामलीला मैदान, आतिश मार्केट एवं अन्य पर बनी पार्किंग स्थलों पर पार्क कर सकेगें।

- चांदपोल गेट से छोटी चौपड़, बड़ी चौपड़, रामगंज चौपड़ तक और छोटी चौपड़ से अजमेरी गेट व बड़ी चौपड़ से सांगानेरी गेट तक एक तरफ आमजन के लिए केवल पैदल चलने की ही व्यवस्था रहेगी। इस लेन में लोग शहर की सजावट पैदल चलकर देख सकेंगे। हालांकि इस लेन में एम्बूलैंस एवं आवश्यक सेवाओ के वाहन निबार्ध रूप से आवागमन हो सकेगा।

- संजय सर्किल से छोटी चौपड़, छोटी चौपड़ से अजमेरी गेट, त्रिपोलिया गेट से छोटी चौपड़ व बड़ी चौपड़, न्यूगेट से त्रिपोलिया गेट, बड़ी चौपड़ से सांगानेरी गेट व रामगंज चौपड़ की तरफ सभी प्रकार का यातायात प्रतिबन्धित रहेगा।

- घाटगेट से मिनर्वा सर्किल, मिनर्वा सर्किल से एम.डी. रोड़ धर्मसिंह सर्किल, त्रिमूर्ति सर्किल से आरोग्य पथ तिराहा, रामनिवास बाग तक, पृथ्वीराज टी. पाईन्ट से एस.एम.एस. अस्पताल, अशोका टी. पाईन्ट यादगार तक, यादगार से अजमेरी गेट एवं रामनिवास बाग चौराहा तक, गॉरमेंट हॉस्टल से संसार चन्द्र रोड़ की तरफ वाहन नहीं आ सकेगे अर्थात् यहां वन-वे रहेगा।

