कोरोनाकाल का सबसे बुरा दिन:आखिर कहां है पीक? राजस्थान में रिकाॅर्ड 2549 रोगी, पहली बार 15 जिलों में मौतें

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • पिछले दिन के मुकाबले 17% बढ़े मरीज
  • राजस्थान में प्रति 100 जांचों में दिल्ली से भी ज्यादा रोगी मिल रहे

कोरोनाकाल का 262वां दिन राजस्थान पर कहर बनकर टूटा, प्रदेश में 2549 नए रोगी मिले, जो अब तक एक दिन में मिले सर्वाधिक संक्रमित हैं। इससे पहले 28 सितंबर को 2211 मरीज मिले थे। यही नहीं, पिछले दिन (2178 रोगी) के मुकाबले पहली बार 17% ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले हैं।

दीवाली और चुनावी भीड़ का असर महाविस्फोट के रूप में सामने आया है। कुल 2,34,907 संक्रमित हो गए हैं। वहीं, बिलाड़ा विधायक हीरालाल मेघवाल भी पॉजिटिव मिले। गुरुवार को मिले सर्वाधिक नए रोगियों में राजस्थान देश में पांचवें पर रहा। यहां से ज्यादा मरीज सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, केरल व बंगाल में ही मिले हैं।

यही नहीं, प्रति सौ जांचों में सबसे ज्यादा रोगी मिलने के मामले में राजस्थान 23 राज्यों से आगे है। यहां कुल पाॅजिटिव दर 8.58 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि प्रदेश में रोगी मिलने की दर दिल्ली (8.4%) से भी ज्यादा है। पिछले 24 घंटे में राजस्थान में 32003 सैंपल लिए गए और उनमें 2549 लोग पाॅजिटिव पाए गए।

सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया कि वे 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे वीसी के जरिए निजी अस्पतालों से जुड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे कोविड संबंधित फीडबैक लेने का अच्छा अवसर मिलेगा।

जोधपुर में महाविस्फोट: 918 रोगी मिले और 7 मौतें

लेकिन स्टेट रिपोर्ट कहती है कि जोधपुर में सिर्फ 346 केस
बड़ा सवाल- सच क्यों छिपा रहे

स्थानीय रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक गुरुवार को अकेले जोधपुर में ही 918 रोगी मिले हैं और 7 मौतें हुई हैं। जबकि स्टेट रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जोधपुर में 346 नए केस आए हैं और सिर्फ 1 मौत हुई है। स्टेट रिपोर्ट के आंकड़े कहते हैं, जयपुर में सर्वाधिक 519 मरीज मिले।

चिंता; सर्वाधिक नए रोगियों के मामले में प्रदेश पांचवें नंबर पर
चिंता; सर्वाधिक नए रोगियों के मामले में प्रदेश पांचवें नंबर पर

इन 15 जिलों में एक-एक मौत, कुल 2116 हुईं

राजस्थान में पहली बार एक साथ 33 में से 15 जिलों में कोरोना से मौतें हुई। इससे पहले 14 जिलों में मौतों का रिकाॅर्ड था। नई मौतें अलवर, भरतपुर, बीकानेर, चित्तौड़गढ़, दौसा, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, जयपुर, जोधपुर, झुंझुनूं, नागौर, कोटा, सीकर, टोंक और उदयपुर में हुई। अब तक कुल मौतें 2116 हो चुकी हैं।

