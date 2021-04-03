पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकों का टेस्ट:वॉरियर्स में ‘एंटीबॉडी’ बनी या नहीं; एसएमएस करेगा अध्ययन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: सुरेन्द्र स्वामी
माइक्रोबाॅयोलॉजी विभाग कोविड संक्रमित नहीं होने वाले तथा कोविड के बाद टीका लगाने वालों में एंटीबॉडी की जांच करेगा - Dainik Bhaskar
माइक्रोबाॅयोलॉजी विभाग कोविड संक्रमित नहीं होने वाले तथा कोविड के बाद टीका लगाने वालों में एंटीबॉडी की जांच करेगा
  • वायरस से लड़ने की कितनी क्षमता बनी?

एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज के माइक्रोबायलोजी विभाग की ओर से कोरोना जंग से लड़ चुके संक्रमित मरीजों के जीवनरक्षक टीके लगने के बाद एंटीबॉडीज बनने की जांच करेगा। पहले चरण में लाभार्थियों के एंटीबॉडीज विकसित होने के बारे में तथा सैकंड फेज में वेरिएशन के ट्रेंड के बारें में पता लगाएगा। फ्रंटलाइन हैल्थ वर्करों के पहली डोज लगने के 14 से 16 दिन तथा 28 दिन के बाद लगने वाली दूसरी डोज के 14 से 16 दिन बाद ब्लड का सैंपल लेकर एंटीबॉडीज का अध्ययन कर रिपोर्ट तैयार करेगा।

पहली डोज लगाने वाले 110 और दूसरी डोज वाले 110 लाभार्थियों को शामिल किया है। जयपुर समेत प्रदेशभर में बुधवार तक 3 लाख 63 हजार 521 फ्रंटलाइन हैल्थ वर्करों के वैक्सीन लग चुका है। बुधवार को वैक्सीन की तीसरी और गुरुवार को चौथी खेप जयपुर पहुंची।

110 वॉरियर्स को किया गया हैं शामिल

110 वॉरियर्स को अध्ययन में शामिल किया गया है। एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज के माइक्रोबायलोजी विभाग की अध्यक्ष डॉ.नित्या व्यास का कहना है कि प्रथम फेज में जिन लाभार्थियों ने पहला डोज लेने वालों में कितनी एंटीबॉडीज डवलप होने का पता करने के लिए क्वांटीटेेटिव टेस्ट किया जाएगा। डॉ.व्यास के अनुसार पहले प्रकार में क्वांटीटेटिव टेस्ट के जरिए एंटीबॉडीज बनने की संख्या तथा दूसरे प्रकार के क्वालिटेटिव टेस्ट में एंटीबॉडी बनी या नहीं बनी का पता लगाया जाएगा।

साल भर तक अध्ययन

सैंकड फेज में एंटीबॉडीज को लेकर एक साल तक अध्ययन किया जाएगा। कोरोना नई बीमारी है और अलग-अलग एंटीबॉडीज बन रही है। कुछ बीमारियों में वैक्सीन लगने के बाद जीवनभर तो कुछ में धीरे-धीरे कम होने लगती हैं। ऐसे में वैरिएशन के ट्रेंड के बारे में पता किया जाएगा। उम्र और अलग-अलग बीमारियों वाले मरीजों में किस प्रकार का रेस्पॉन्स रहता है। इसको जांचा जाएगा। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार, एंटीबॉडी शरीर का वो तत्व है, जो हमारा इम्यून सिस्टम शरीर में वायरस को बेअसर करने के लिए बनाता है।

  • संक्रमण के बाद एंटीबॉडीज बनने में कई बार 7 दिन लग जाते हैं।
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज के माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग में हैल्थ वर्कर और नॉन हैल्थ वर्कर के लिए एक रिसर्च प्रोजेक्ट प्रारंभ किया गया है। जो क्लीनिकल ट्रायल नहीं है। कोविड संक्रमण नहीं होने वालों में न्यूट्रीलाइजिंग एंटीबॉडीज का क्वालीटेटिव टेस्ट के जरिए हर्ड इम्यूनिटी का पता करेंगे। इसके अलावा वैक्सीन लगाने वालों में कोविड एंटीबॉडी कितने समय तक रहेगी का अध्ययन साल भर तक किया जाएगा। - डॉ. सुधीर भंडारी, प्राचार्य, एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज जयपुर
