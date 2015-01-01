पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव 2020:किस उम्मीदवार को मिलेगा टिकट आज शाम तक चल जाएगा पता

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
भाजपा में तीन दिन से प्रत्याशियों के चयन को लेकर बैठक चल रही है। आज संभवत: आखिरी बैठक है, जिसके बाद सभी जिलों के प्रभारियों को प्रत्याशियों की सूची सौंप दी जाएगी।
  • पंचायत व जिला परिषद चुनावों के प्रत्याशियों के सलेक्शन को लेकर भाजपा में सुबह से मंथन शुरू

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद तथा पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में भाजपा किसे अपना उम्मीदवार बनाएगी ये आज शाम तक तय होने की संभावना है। शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे भाजपा मुख्यालय में इसको लेकर प्रदेश स्तरीय चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक शुरू हो गई। इसमें अजमेर संभाग के चुनाव प्रभारी, सह प्रभारी संग चर्चा की जा रही है।

बैठक में भाजपा के सहसंगठन मंत्री वी. सतीश, नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया, केन्द्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल, कैलाश चौधरी, उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़ सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद है। इससे पहले शुक्रवार देर शाम को बीकानेर संभाग के प्रभारियों संग बैठक हुई थी, जिसमें प्रभारियों से फीडबैक लिया और प्रत्याशियों के लिए सूची मांगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक प्रत्याशियों के चयन के लिए लगातार तीन दिन से चल रहा बैठकों का दौर आज थम जाएगा। उम्मीद है कि देर शाम सभी 21 जिलों में प्रत्याशियों के नामों का निर्धारण कर सिबंल जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। हालांकि नामों का एलान प्रदेश मुख्यालय स्तर से न करके संबंधित जिलों के अध्यक्षों व प्रभारियों के स्तर पर जिलों में ही कर दिया जाएगा।

नामांकन का 9 नवंबर को आखिरी दिन
चारों चरणों में होने वाले इन चुनावों के लिए 4 नवंबर से नामांकन पत्र भरने शुरू हो गए है। नामांकन पत्र भरने का 9 नवंबर को आखिरी दिन है। 8 नवंबर को रविवार को आवकाश रहेगा। ऐसे में संभावना है कि आज देर शाम तक भाजपा अपने सभी उम्मीदवारों (जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) के नामों की सूची जारी कर दे।

इन 21 जिलों में होंगे चुनाव
अजमेर, बांसवाडा, बाडमेर, भीलवाडा, बीकानेर, बूंदी, चित्तौडगढ, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड, झुंझुनूं, नागौर, पाली, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक और उदयपुर।

चार चरण में होंगे मतदान
पहला चरण: 23 नवंबर 2020
दूसरा चरण: 29 नवंबर 2020
तीसरा चरण: 01 दिसंबर 2020
चौथा चरण: 05 दिसंबर 2020

