महपौर चुनाव:जयपुर नगर निगम में कौन बैठेगा मेयर की कुर्सी पर, आज 3 बजे तक होगी तस्वीर साफ

जयपुर2 मिनट पहले
दोनों नगर निगम में वोटिंग आज सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू होगी और दोपहर 2 बजे तक चलेगी। मतगणना वोटिंग के तुरंत बाद शुरू होगी और परिणाम दोपहर 3 बजे तक आ जाएगा।

जयपुर में नवगठित नगर निगमों में मेयर की कुर्सी पर कौन बैठेगा ये आज दोपहर 3 बजे तक पता चल जाएगा। मेयर पद पर निर्वाचन के लिए आज 10 बजे से वोटिंग होगी, जो दोपहर 2 बजे तक चलेगी। वोटिंग बैलेट पेपर से होगी। मतदान की गणना वोटिंग के तुरंत बाद शुरू कर दी जाएगी। वोटिंग के लिए आज दोनों ही प्रमुख पार्टियां अपने-अपने पार्षदों को लेकर आज वोटिंग स्थल (नगर निगम हैरिटेज व नगर निगम ग्रेटर जयपुर कार्यालय) पर पहुंचने के लिए रवाना हो गए है।

जयपुर ग्रेटर से भाजपा की सौम्या गुर्जर और हैरिटेज से कांग्रेस की मुनेश गुर्जर का जीत का दावा मजबूत माना जा रहा है। इसके पीछे कारण बहुमत के जादुई आंकड़ा पार्टियों के पास होना है। ग्रेटर की बात करें तो यहां 150 वार्डो में से भाजपा के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत से अधिक 88 पार्षद है, जबकि कांग्रेस के पास 49 और निर्दलीय 13 पार्षद। इन निर्दलीयों में से कांग्रेस लगभग 6 पार्षद अपने पास होने का दावा करती है। ऐसी स्थिति में भी भाजपा को यहां कोई डर नहीं है। वहीं हैरिटेज की बात करें तो यहां 100 में से भाजपा के पास 42, कांग्रेस के पास 47 और 11 निर्दलीय है। यहां कांग्रेस अपने साथ 9 निर्दलीय अपने पास होने का दावा कर रही है। इस तरह कांग्रेस के पास यहां बहुमत के आंकड़े 51 से 5 पार्षद अधिक हो गए। इसे देखते हुए यहां कांग्रेस की जीत की संभावना प्रबल दिख रही है।

इनके बीच है मुकाबला
हैरिटेज: मुनेश गुर्जर (कांग्रेस) बनाम कुसुम यादव (भाजपा)
ग्रेटर: दिव्या सिंह (कांग्रेस) बनाम सौम्या गुर्जर (भाजपा)

जयपुर में अब तक ये रहे मेयर

- मोहन लाल गुप्ता (1994-1999)

- निर्मला वर्मा व शील धाबाई (1999-2004)
1999 में भाजपा ने निर्मला वर्मा को मेयर बनाया। मेयर के कार्यकाल के दौरान ही वर्मा की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद उनकी जगह शील धाबाई को जयपुर मेयर चुना।

- अशोक परनामी व पंकज जोशी (2004-2009)
अशोक परनामी 2004 से 2008 तक जयपुर के मेयर रहे। आदर्शनगर से परनामी के विधायक निर्वाचित होने के तत्कालीन डिप्टी मेयर पंकज जोशी को जयपुर को मेयर चुना गया।

- ज्योति खंडेलवाल (2009-2014)
2009 में पहली मेयर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस की ज्योति खंडेलवाल को जनता ने सीधे मेयर के रूप में चुना।

- निर्मल नाहटा, अशोक लाहोटी व विष्णु लाटा (2014-2019)
2014 में हुए चुनाव के बाद भाजपा के निर्मल नाहटा जयपुर के सातवें मेयर निर्वाचित हुए। अंदरूनी राजनीति के चलते दिसंबर 2016 में नाहटा को मेयर पद से हटाकर अशोक लाहोटी को मेयर बना दिया। वर्ष 2018 में सांगानेर से विधायक निर्वाचित होने के बाद लाहोटी ने मेयर पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इसके बाद जनवरी 2019 में भाजपा से बागी होकर चुनाव लडे़ विष्णु लाटा कांग्रेस के सहयोग से जयपुर के मेयर बने।

