हाईकोर्ट की कार्यवाही:बीसलपुर बांध के पानी का उपयोग पेयजल के लिए ही क्यों न हाे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश में पेयजल की किल्लत को देखते हुए बीसलपुर बांध के पानी के उपयोग मामले में राज्य सरकार से सवाल किया है कि क्यों न बांध के पानी का उपयोग केवल पेयजल के लिए ही किया जाए। साथ ही मामले में सहयोग के लिए अधिवक्ता प्रतीक कासलीवाल को न्याय मित्र नियुक्ति किया है।

सीजे इन्द्रजीत महान्ति व जस्टिस प्रकाश गुप्ता की खंडपीठ ने यह अंतरिम निर्देश लोकेन्द्र जैन की पत्र याचिका पर प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए दिया। याचिका में कहा था कि कि बीसलपुर बांध के पानी का उपयोग जयपुर, अजमेर और टोंक जिले के निवासियों के पेयजल के लिए किया जाता है।

मौजूदा समय में बांध से करीब एक करोड़ लोगों को पीने का पानी मिल रहा है और बांध में अभी करीब 11.5 टीएमसी पानी है। जबकि बांध से कृषि उपयोग के लिए पानी तब ही दिया जा सकता है जब बांध की कुल क्षमता 24 टीएमसी पानी की हो। ऐसे में बांध में इससे कम पानी होने पर कृषि उपयोग के लिए पानी नहीं दिया जा सकता और ऐसा करने पर पेयजल का गंभीर संकट पैदा हो जाएगा। इसलिए बीसलपुर बांध के पानी का उपयोग फिलहाल पेयजल के लिए ही किया जाए। अदालत ने मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार से 6 जनवरी तक जवाब मांगा है।

