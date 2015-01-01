पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफसर जवाब दें:आदेश के बाद भी आम रास्ते से अतिक्रमण क्यों नहीं हटाया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने 27 अप्रैल 2009 को अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश दिया था
  • सीएस, प्रमुख स्वायत्त सचिव, जेडीए व नगर निगम आयुक्त सहित अन्य से मांगा जवाब

हाईकोर्ट ने शांतिनगर, राजीव नगर और हसनपुरा बी और सी को अजमेर रोड से जोडने वाले आम रास्ते से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर सीएस, प्रमुख स्वायत्त सचिव, जेडीए व नगर निगम आयुक्त सहित अन्य से जवाब मांगा है। जस्टिस पंकज भंडारी व एमके व्यास की खंडपीठ ने यह अंतरिम निर्देश नारायण सिंह की पीआईएल पर दिया।

अधिवक्ता डीडी खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि शांति नगर सहित समीप की कॉलोनियों को अजमेर रोड से जोडने के लिए करीब 40 साल पहले डॉ. व्यास व जोशी के मकानों के बीच से रास्ता निकाला था। लेकिन बाद में यहां अतिक्रमण हो गया। जिस पर हाईकोर्ट ने 27 अप्रैल 2009 को यहां से दो महीने में अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश दिया।

लेकिन अतिक्रमण हटाने के बजाए सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण कर दिया। पीआईएल में कहा कि अतिक्रमण के कारण आम रास्ता दस फीट से भी कम चौड़ा रह गया है और इससे आमजन को आवाजाही में परेशानी होती है। अदालत ने पीआईएल पर सुनवाई करते हुए सीएस सहित अन्य अफसरों को जवाब देने के लिए कहा।

