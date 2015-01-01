पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम अपडेट:शेखावाटी में सर्दी ने पकड़ा जोर; सीकर में 4 डिग्री नीचे आया तापमान, माउंट आबू 2 डिग्री के साथ सबसे ठंडा

जयपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के सभी शहरों का तापमान 15 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया। -फाइल फोटो।
  • गुरुवार रात प्रदेश के सभी शहरों में रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री से नीचे रहा

उत्तरी सर्द हवाएं चलने के साथ ही प्रदेश में सर्दी भी जोर पकड़ती जा रही है। गुरुवार रात प्रदेश के कई शहरों में इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही। शेखावाटी के सीकर जिले में तो तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट दर्ज हुई। वहीं चूरू, झुंझुनूं और सिरोही के माउंट आबू में भी रात बेहद ठंडी रही।

मौसम विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, गुरुवार रात प्रदेश के सभी शहरों में रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री से नीचे रहा। राजधानी जयपुर की बात करें तो रात का तापमान 2 डिग्री नीचे आ गया। कोटा, सवाई माधोपुर, बूंदी शहर में भी तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट दर्ज हुई। सबसे कम तापमान माउंट आबू में 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्रदेश में आगामी चार दिन मौसम साफ रहेगा और तापमान में गिरावट होगी। इसके पीछे कारण उत्तरी भारत के पर्वतीय इलाकों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी और वहां से चल रही उत्तरी सर्द हवाएं है।

ये रहा प्रदेश के शहरों का आज का तापमान
जयपुर 13.2, अजमेर 13.6, भीलवाड़ा 11.5, अलवर 12.8, सीकर 6, कोटा 14.3, सवाई माधोपुर 14.3, बूंदी 14.6, उदयपुर 13.6, बाड़मेर 13.8, जैसलमेर 11, जोधपुर 11.9, बीकानेर 10, चूरू 5.7, पिलानी 7.1 और श्रीगंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें