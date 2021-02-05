पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  With 35 Thousand Rupees, It Was Said That The Boy Or Girl Is In The Womb, The Doctor broker Was Arrested By Making A Decoy Team.

PCPNDT की कार्रवाई:35 हजार रुपए लेकर बताते थे गर्भ में लड़का है या लड़की, डिकॉय टीम बनाकर डॉक्टर-दलाल गिरफ्तार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
PCPNDT की कार्रवाई के बाद गिरफ्तार किया डॉक्टर नवीन शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व गर्भाधान और प्रसव पूर्व निदान तकनीक (PCPNDT) की टीम ने शुक्रवार को जयपुर में जनता कॉलोनी, आदर्श नगर जयपुर में एक डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर पर रेड की। यहां रुपए लेकर गर्भ में पल रहे भ्रूण का लिंग परीक्षण कर गैरकानूनी तरीके से उसकी जानकारी देते थे। टीम ने इस मामले में सेंटर से एक डॉक्टर और एक दलाल को गिरफ्तार किया है।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि आदर्श नगर स्थित सुपीरियर डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर पर अवैध भ्रूण लिंग परीक्षण का काम किया जाता है। सूचना की जांच की पुष्टि करने के बाद PCPNDT की टीम ने एक डिकॉय दल बनाया। इस टीम के साथ एक गर्भवती महिला को उस डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर पर भेजा गया। यहां गर्भवती महिला से डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर पर मौजूद डॉक्टर नवीन शर्मा ने दलाल पवन जैन के मार्फत भ्रूण लिंग परीक्षण के लिए 35 हजार मांंगे।

पकड़ा गया दलाल नवीन जैन।
इसके बाद गर्भवती महिला के साथ गए टीम के एक सहयोगी ने डॉक्टर को 35 हजार रुपए दे दिए। इसके बाद डॉक्टर ने उस गर्भवती महिला की सोनेग्राफी करके उसके गर्भ में पल रहे भ्रूण लिंग के बारे में जानकारी दी। इसके तुरंत बाद ही टीम और मौजूद पुलिस ने उस डॉक्टर और उसके दलाल को पकड़ लिया। साथ ही टीम ने इस काम में उपयोग ली गई सोनोग्राफी मशीन एवं मौके पर मिला रिकॉर्ड भी जब्त कर लिया।

