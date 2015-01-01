पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims Remembering By Paying Tribute To The Dead In A Road Accident In Jaipur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्ल्ड डे आफ रिमेंबरेंस फॉर रोड ट्रैफिक विक्टिम्स:जयपुर में सड़क हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले मृतकों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर किया याद

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेरी गेट स्थित यादगार पर सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में जान गंवाने वालों को कैंडल जलाकर पुष्प अर्पण के साथ श्रद्धांजलि दी।
  • अजमेरी गेट स्थित यादगार पर सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में जान गंवाने वालों को दी श्रद्धांजलि
  • मुस्कान फाउण्डेशन फॉर रोड़ सेफ्टी एवं जयपुर ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा आयोजित किया गया

यूएन वर्ल्ड डे आफ रिमेंबरेंस फॉर रोड ट्रैफिक विक्टिम्स यानी सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में जान गंवाने वालों के स्मृति दिवस के अवसर पर बुधवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस जयपुर, मुस्कान फाउण्डेशन फॉर रोड़ सेफ्टी, मोहन फाउंडेशन तथा जयपुर सिटीजन फोरम एवं न्यूरो ट्रोमा सोसायटी के संयुक्त संयोजन में सड़क दुर्घटना में हताहत हुए लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गयी। इस स्मृति दिवस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कोविड-19 के सभी प्रोटोकोल का पालन करते हुए जयपुर में अजमेरी गेट स्थित ट्रेफिक पुलिस के हेडक्वार्टर यादगार में किया गया।

इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित अतिरिक्त पुलिस कमिश्नर राहुल प्रकाश, डीसीपी ट्रेफिक आदर्श सिद्धू सहित अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी, हादसे में पीड़ित परिवारजन, मुस्कान एनजीओ के सदस्य राजीव अरोड़ा, अध्यक्ष, जयपुर सिटीजन फोरम, डा. वी.डी. सिन्हा, सीनियर प्रोफेसर, न्यूरो सर्जरी, सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल ने कैंडल जलाकर दिवंगत प्रियजनों को पुष्प अर्पण के साथ श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस भावुक अवसर पर शब्दों से ज्यादा इस दृढ़ निश्चय का महत्व रहा कि सभी लोग मिलकर दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने में अपना पूरा सहयोग देंगे।

पिछले चार साल से जयपुर में आयोजित किया जा रहा है स्मृति दिवस

कार्यक्रम से पहले मुस्कान के वॉलेंटियर्स द्वारा अजमेरी गेट चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सहयोग से ऑन रोड़ कैम्पेन किया गया। जो कि दो दिन शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर भी किया जायेगा। पुलिस उपायुक्त यातायात आदर्श सिद्धू ने कहा कि आज दी गयी श्रद्धांजलि तभी सार्थक है जब हम सब मिलकर ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करे ताकि किसी की जान को खतरा न हों।

आपको बता दें कि यूएनओ स्मृति दिवस दुनिया के सौ देशों में मनाया जाता है और मुस्कान संस्था द्वारा यह दिन पिछले चार वर्षों से काफी व्यापक रूप से मनाया जाता रहा है। इस वर्ष के ऑन लाईन आयोजन में शिक्षण संस्थाओं, सभी स्टेक होल्डर विभाग तथा टीवी, फिल्म एवं थियेटर के प्रतिनिधियों के सन्देश प्रेषित किये जा रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें