पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डेथ मिस्ट्री:जयपुर में प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे युवक का फ्लैट में फंदे पर लटका मिला शव, पिता बोले- बेटे की हत्या हुई

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के हरमाड़ा इलाके में पंखे के कड़े से फंदे पर लटका युवक का शव, जांच में जुटी एफएसएल टीम
  • शहर के हरमाड़ा इलाके में उन्नति विहार कॉलोनी की घटना
  • पुलिस मान रही है सुसाइड, पिता ने कुछ युवकों पर संदेह जताया

शहर के हरमाड़ा इलाके में प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे एक युवक का शव फ्लेट में पंखे के कड़े लटका मिला। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची हरमाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने युवक के परिजनों को खबर दी तो घर में कोहराम मच गया। मामले में युवक की मौत को पुलिस प्रारंभिक तौर पर खुदकुशी मान रही है।

वहीं, मृतक युवक के पिता ने बेटे के सुसाइड करने की बात से इंकार कर दिया। पिता का कहना है कि उनके बेटे की हत्या की गई है। उन्होंने हरमाड़ा थाने में इस संबंध में रिपोर्ट भी दी है। उन्होंने बेटे के कुछ दोस्तों पर संदेह भी जताया है। ऐसे में पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर एफएसएल टीम को बुलवाकर पड़ताल करवाई। मौके पर वीडियोग्राफी करवाई। ताकि सच्चाई सामने आ सके।

हरमाड़ा में युवक की हत्या की आशंका जताने पर फ्लैट में पुलिस ने एफएसएल टीम से जांच करवाई, ताकि सच्चाई सामने आ सके।
हरमाड़ा में युवक की हत्या की आशंका जताने पर फ्लैट में पुलिस ने एफएसएल टीम से जांच करवाई, ताकि सच्चाई सामने आ सके।

पिता ने मृतक बेटे के दोस्तों पर जताया संदेह, इसलिए सुसाइड मानने से किया इंकार

पुलिस के मुताबिक मृतक मनीष हरमाड़ा के उन्नति विहार क्षेत्र में स्थित एक फ्लेट में रहकर परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा था। वह मंगलवार देर रात को फंदे पर लटका हुआ मिला। जिस तरह से उसका शव लटका हुआ था उस स्थिति को देखकर विरोधाभास पैदा हो रहा था। मनीष के पिता रामधन कहना है कि उनका बेटा सुसाइड नहीं कर सकता।

पिता का आरोप है कि मनीष अपने बैड पर कपड़े की पतली रस्सियों के सहारे पंखे के कड़े से लटका हुआ था। उसके घुटने बैड पर ही मुड़ रहे थे। उसकी स्थिति देखकर सुसाइड का मामला नहीं लग रहा था। ऐसे में अब पुलिस हत्या का केस दर्ज कर जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें