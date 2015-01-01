पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर नगर निगम:युवा और पढ़े-लिखों के हाथ में रहेगी शहरी सरकार सरकार की कमान

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
10 नवंबर को मेयर का चुनाव होने के बाद तस्वीर साफ होगी , किसकी होगी जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर और नगर निगम हैरिटेज में सरकार।
  • 45 फीसदी पार्षद है स्नातक या उससे ज्यादा शिक्षित

राजधानी जयपुर में पहली बार बने दो नगर निगमों में की कमान इस बार युवा के साथ पढ़े-लिखों के पास रहेगी। क्योंकि हाल ही में हुए चुनाव में जो पार्षद जीतकर आए उसमें 45 फीसदी ऐसे है, जो स्नातक या पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट है। इतना ही नहीं इनमें अधिकांश 25 से 50 साल की आयु के है। अब लोगों को इनसे उम्मीद है कि ये अपने शहर और क्षेत्र के विकास की आवाज उठा सके।

शिक्षित पार्षदों की बात करें तो जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर और हैरिटेज दोनों में कुल जीतकर आए 250 पार्षदों में से 114 पार्षद ऐसे है जो स्नातक या पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट (स्नातकोत्तर) है। इसमें कुछ एमबीए, एमसीए और कानून के डिग्रीधारी (एलएलबी) किए हुए है।

शिक्षा के मामले में ये है स्थिति

शिक्षा का स्तरग्रेटरहैरिटेज
12th1416
स्नातक4525
स्नातकोत्तर2915

इनके अलावा दोनों ही नगर निगमों में 90 ऐसे पार्षद है जो 10वीं तक या उससे कम पढे-लिखे है।

73 पार्षद 35 से कम उम्र के

राजनीति में अक्सर चर्चा रहती है कि 50 साल तक का व्यक्ति राजनीतिक नजरिये से यूथ माना जाता है। जयपुर नगर निगम की बात करें तो यहां दोनों ही निगमों में 250 पार्षदों में से 73 ऐसे है जो 21 से 35 की उम्र के है। वहीं 36 से 50 साल तक की उम्र के 124 पार्षद। शेष 53 पार्षद 51 साल या उससे ज्यादा आयु के है। इस तरह से इन दोनों ही निगमों में यूथ का दबदबा रहेगा।

36 फीसदी महिलाए आई जीतकर

इस बार बोर्ड में महिला पार्षदों का भी दबदबा रहेगा। वैसे तो निकायों में 33 फीसदी आरक्षण महिलाओं के लिए निर्धारित है, लेकिन इस बार जयपुर के दोनों नगर निगम में 36 फीसदी महिलाएं जीतकर आई है। मेयर पद पर भी दोनों जगह महिलाएं ही होंगी। अलग-अलग निगमों में महिला पार्षदों की संख्या की बात करें तो ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डो में से 53 महिला है, जबकि हैरिटेज के 100 में से 37 महिला जीती है।

