कांग्रेसियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन:कृषि अध्यादेश के खिलाफ कांग्रेसियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

निवाई13 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किसानों और कृषि व्यापार से संबंधित अध्यादेश के विरोध में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक प्रशांत बैरवा के नेतृत्व में सोमवार की सुबह एसडीएम कार्यालय पर केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी कर राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के पारित बिलों से किसानों, मण्डी मजदूर व खेत मजदूर को नुकसान होगा। इस बिल से केवल व्यापारियों एवं बिचौलियों का ही फायदा होगा। यह बिल किसानों को व्यापारियों की मनमर्जी के आगे बेबस कर देगा। कोरोना संकट में ऐसे बिल को लाना किसानों की आवाज को दरकिनार करना है। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किया गया यह बिल बडी-बडी कम्पनियों व कारपोरेट जगत के लोगों का कृषि जिन्सों पर एकाधिपत्य करने वाला है। देश के किसानों, व्यापारियों, मंडी मजदूरों सहित कई लोग को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा और इनके समक्ष आजीविका का संकट उत्पन्न हो जाएगा। इसलिए केंद्र सरकार को तत्काल प्रभाव से इस बिल को वापस लेना चाहिए । ज्ञापन देने वालों में ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष राजेश चौधरी, शहर अध्यक्ष महावीर प्रसाद पराणा, प्रभु चौधरी,अरुण लटूरिया सहित कई कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

