कोरोना का असर:मतदान पर कोरोना का दिखाई दिया असर, वोटिंग की रही धीमी रफ्तार

पंचायतराज चुनाव 2020 को लेकर निवाई पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद सदस्यों व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए सोमवार को मतदान के लिए मतदाताओं में कोरोना की वजह से नीरसता देखी गई। मतदान केन्द्रों में मास्क लगाकर ही मतदाताओं को प्रवेश दिया गया। कई मतदाता बिना मास्क के वोट डालने पहुंचे तो उन्हें वापस भेज दिया गया जिससे मतदाताओं को परेशानी भी उठानी पडी। सोमवार की सुबह 7:30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। मतदान पर कोरोना महामारी का असर भी मतदान केन्द्रों पर दिखाई दिया। मतदान के दौरान पूर्व के चुनावों में मतदान केन्द्रों पर जो भीड लगी रहती थी वो इस बार नहीं थी। मतदाता टुकडों में पहुंचकर ही मतदान कर रहे थे। निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से कोविड -19 की एडवाइजरी की सख्ती से पालना के निर्देशों की भी पोलिंग पार्टियों ने पूरी तरह पालना करवाई। पंचायतराज चुनाव के रिटर्निग ऑफिसर एवं एसडीएम रूबी अन्सार ने बताया कि 10 बजे तक मतदान का प्रतिशत मात्र 7.96 प्रतिशत के करीब रहा। दोपहर 12 बजे तक 21.64 प्रतिशत, दोपहर 3 बजे तक 41.79 प्रतिशत तक मतदान हो चुका था। 4.45 बजे तक 52.59 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हो पाया। शांतिपूर्ण मतदान करवाने के लिए क्षेत्र में पुलिस की मोबाईल पार्टियां गश्त करती हुई देखी गई। एसडीएम ने बताया कि पूरे क्षेत्र में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हो गया।

