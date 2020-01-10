पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निवाई13 घंटे पहले
ममता हेल्थ इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर मदर एंड चाइल्ड के नंदघर परियोजना में सीदड़ा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर पोषण जागरूकता अभियान का आयोजन किया। कलस्टर कोऑर्डिनेटर ज्योति सेन ने बताया कि निवाई ब्लाॅक के ग्राम पंचायत सीदड़ा में वेदान्ता व ममता हेल्थ इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर मदर एंड चाइल्ड के सौजन्य से नंदघर परियोजना मे सीदड़ा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर पोषण माह के दौरान गर्भवती, धात्री महिलाओं एवं बालिकाओं को पोषण माह के दौरान जागरूकता अभियान का आयोजन किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि नंद घर लाभार्थियों को समय-समय पर पौष्टिक आहार एवं नियमित रूप से आयरन की गोलियों का सेवन करना, शारीरिक स्वच्छता एवं प्रसव के पश्चात नियमित रूप से शिशु की देखभाल के साथ समय-समय पर टीकाकरण करवाने की सलाह दी गई। इस अवसर पर आंगनबाड़ी लाभार्थियों के घरोंपर लगवाई गई पोषण वाटिकाओं के रख-रखाव एवं उसके महत्व की सभी लाभार्थियों को जानकारी दी गई।

