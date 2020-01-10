पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:शहर के मुख्य मार्गो से आज हटाएगी नगरपालिका अतिक्रमण

निवाई13 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को नगरपालिका द्वारा शहर के मुख्य मार्गो व बाजारों से दुकानों के बाहर किए हुए अतिक्रमणों को हटाया जाएगा। सहायक अभियंता तरूण कुमार जैन एवं स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक बाबूलाल पण्डा ने बताया कि शहर में स्थित अहिंसा सर्किल, झिलाय रोड, मुख्य बाजार एवं जयपुर टोंक रोड पर स्थित दुकानों के बाहर अस्थाई अतिक्रमण कर रखा है जिससे यातायात बाधित होता है एवं वाहन चालकों एवं राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पडता है। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को सुबह 11 बजे से पहाडी चुंगी नाका क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्यवाही शुरू की जाएगी।

