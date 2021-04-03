पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण:नप सफाईकर्मियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

निवाई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरपालिका कर्मचारियों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए शुक्रवार को टीके लगाए जाएंगें। वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत वैक्सीन के टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इसको लेकर नगरपालिका कार्यालय में गुरुवार को अधिशाषी अधिकारी नवरतन शर्मा ने सफाई कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया। प्रशिक्षण में सफाई कर्मियों को बार-बार हाथ धोने तथा सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करने की सलाह दी। शर्मा ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने के साथ ही हमेशा मास्क लगाने की भी सलाह दी। इस दौरान अधिशाषी अधिकारी नवरतन शर्मा ने 130 सफाईकर्मियों को सेनिटाइजर बांटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें