हमला:बिजली सतर्कता दल पर सांसियों की ढाणी में हमला

निवाई2 दिन पहले
  • टीम के दो सदस्य घायल, वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त

सोमवार की दोपहर गांव अलियाबाद की सांसियों की ढाणी में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने गए विद्युत सतर्कता दल पर ढाणीवासियों ने हमला कर दिया। इस घटना में दो कर्मचारी घायल हो गए। विजिलेंस एईएन कुलिश शर्मा ने बताया कि सोमवार की दोपहर 2 बजे विद्युत सतर्कता दल गांव अलियाबाद में स्थित सांसियों की ढाणी पहुंचा। सतर्कता दल ने विद्युत पोल से सीधा विद्युत कनेक्शन लगा हुआ देखा तो उसे हटाने लगे। नेहरू पुत्र फल्लू सांसी के साथ करीब 20-25 लोगों ने दल के साथ धक्का मुक्की की तथा मारपीट की। हमलावरों ने पथराव भी कर दिया। जिससे टीम के दो कर्मी चोटिल हो गए। पथराव से सरकारी वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। इसके बाद सतर्कता दल सदर थाने पहुंचा और थानाधिकारी गंगाराम ताखर को घटना की जानकारी दी। सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और नेहरू सांसी को पकड़ लिया। घटना निवाई थाना क्षेत्र की होने के कारण आरोपी को निवाई थाना पुलिस को सौंप दिया। विजिलेंस एईएन कुलिश शर्मा ने नेहरू पुत्र फल्लू, श्योजी पुत्र फल्लू, सुवालाल पुत्र गोपाल, श्योराज पुत्र टोल्या सहित 20-25 अन्य लोगों के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया। थानाधिकारी प्रहलाद सहाय ने मारपीट और पथराव में घायल हुए तकनीकी सहायक राकेश सोनी व सहायक प्रथम संतोष कुमार सैनी का मेडिकल करवाया।अवैध बजरी खनन व परिवहन में 7 गिरफ्तार निवाई| बरोनी पुलिस ने अवैध बजरी परिवहन के दर्ज मुकदमें में वांछित सात आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थानाधिकारी कैलाश विश्रोई ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ओमप्रकाश के आदेशानुसार, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक विपिन शर्मा व पीपलू वृताधिकारी राजेन्द्रसिंह के निर्देशानुसार अवैध बजरी खनन एवं परिवहन की रोकथाम के लिए एमएमडीआर एक्ट में वांछित आरोपी बोरखण्डी खुर्द थाना बरोनी निवासी श्रवणलाल गुर्जर, नरेश गुर्जर, अंकुश गुर्जर व रामफूल गुर्जर को गिरफ्तार किया है।

