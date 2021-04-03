पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड -19 टीकाकरण अभियान:एसडीएम ने लगवाया कोविड का टीका

निवाई5 घंटे पहले
उपखंड क्षेत्र में कोविड -19 टीकाकरण अभियान लगातार जारी है। गुरुवार को एसडीएम त्रिलोक चंद मीणा सहित 94 कर्मचारियों ने सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय पहुंचकर कोविड-19 का टीका लगवाया। एसडीएम सहित सभी कर्मचारियों को टीका लगवाने के बाद वेटिंग रूम में 30 मिनट तक चिकित्सकीय निगरानी में रखा गया । इस दौरान बीसीएमएचओ डॉ. शैलेंद्र चौधरी, चिकित्सालय प्रभारी डॉ. के.के. विजय मेल नर्स उमेश पारीक सहित चिकित्सा विभाग के कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे । इस अवसर पर एसडीएम मीणा ने कहा कि भारत में निर्मित टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है और जिन्हें भी टीका लगवाने के लिए बुलाया जाए उन्हें नि संकोच होकर टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए जिससे स्वयं सुरक्षित होने के साथ ही परिवारजन व अन्य लोग भी सुरक्षित रह सकें। एसडीएम ने यह भी संदेश दिया कि कोविड-19 की सारी एडवाइजरी का पालन करते रहें। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक सबके टीका नहीं लग जाता तब तक मास्क ही वेक्सिन है का फार्मूला निरंतर अपनाना चाहिए।

