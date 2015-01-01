पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सट्‌टा खेलते तीन गिरफ्तार:आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टा खेलते तीन गिरफ्तार

निवाई3 घंटे पहले
गांव किवाडा में मंगलवार की रात आईपीएल क्रिकेट के फाइनल मैच पर खाईवाली करते बरोनी पुलिस ने तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने 10890 रुपये नकद , 11 लाख रूपये का मैच के हिसाब किताब के पन्ने, सट्टा उपकरण 16 मोबाइल , लेपटोप चार्जर, इलेक्ट्रिक बोर्ड व केलकुलेटर सहित अन्य सामान जब्त किया है। थानाधिकारी कैलाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रात को करीब दस बजे मुखबीर की सूचना पर पर पुलिस अधीक्षक ओमप्रकाश, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक विपिन शर्मा के आदेशों पर डीवाईएसपी पीपलू अंकित जैन के निर्देशों पर थानाधिकारी कैलाश विश्नोई के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने गांव किवाडा में एक मकान पर दबिश दी । जहां पर मुबंई इंडियन व देहली के बीच आईपीएल क्रिकेट के फाइनल मैच पर खाईवाली करते हुए आशीष, हेमराज निवासी निवाई और छीतर निवासी किवाडा को गिरफ्तार किया गया। मौके से पुलिस ने 10810 रूपये नकद, 11 लाख रुपये का मैच के हिसाब किताब के पन्ने,16 मोबाइल, एक लेपटॉप,कार, इलेक्ट्रिक बोर्ड सहित अन्य सामान जब्त किया गया और तीनों को थाने लाकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। बता दें कि एक पखवाडा पूर्व पुलिस ने निवाई में एक मकान पर छापामार कार्यवाही कर सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

