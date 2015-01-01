पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों की धूम:आयोजकों व रिश्तेदारों को बुलाने में हो रही परेशानी

निवाई4 घंटे पहले
  • देवउठनी एकादशी पर 300 से अधिक शादियां, कोविड-19 एडवाइजरी बनी आफत

उपखंड क्षेत्र में देवउठनी एकादशी को बंपर शादियां होने की उम्मीद है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार इस बार देवउठनी एकादशी को उपखंड क्षेत्र में करीब 300 से अधिक शादियां होने वाली है। कोरोना के चलते वर वधू पक्ष के लोग शादियों की सूचना उपखंड कार्यालय में देने के लिए जाते दिखाई दे रहे है।इस दौरान एसडीएम द्वारा यह भी निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं कि केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड-19 की एडवाइजरी का पूरी तरह पालन किया जाए। शादी समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित की गई संख्या मात्र 100 है। ऐसे में आयोजकों के सामने यह समस्या आ गई है कि शादी समारोह के लिए किसे बुलाया जाए और किसे नहीं। कई आयोजकों के सामने तो यह समस्या है कि उनके रिश्तेदार और परिवार के लोग ही 100 से अधिक हो जाते हैं।विवाह के एक आयोजक ने बताया कि उनके परिवार में सगे संबंधी व परिवारजन ही करीब 200 से ऊपर हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में इस रोक के कारण उन्हें सूझ नहीं रहा है कि किन्हें बुलाया जाए और किन्हें नहीं। वैसे कुछ लोग सतर्कता बरतते हुए लोगों को टुकड़ों में बारी-बारी से बुलाने की योजना बना रहे हैं जिससे कोविड-19 की एडवाइजरी की पालना भी हो जाए और कोई भी रिश्तेदार नाराज भी ना हो सके। प्रशासन इसलिए सख्ती व सतर्कता बरत रहा है कि इन दिनों दीपावली के त्यौहार के बाद से ही लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीजों की संख्या निरंतर बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके बावजूद भी लोग पूरी तरह लापरवाह हैं और न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ही ध्यान रख रहे हैं और ना ही मास्क का ही उपयोग कर रहे हैं जिससे समस्या और विकट हो गई है। मिली सूचना के अनुसार प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है और जहां-जहां भी शादियां आयोजित होने वाली हैं वहां प्रशासन के लोग उस दिन पहुंचकर निर्धारित संख्या की जांच करेंगे और पालना नहीं करने पर कार्यवाही करने के साथ ही जुर्माना भी किया जाएगा। वैसे कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरुआत के बाद से अब तक इस वर्ष का यह सबसे पहला बड़ा सावा है जिसमें सबसे अधिक शादियों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।शहर में स्थित सभी मैरिज गार्डन धर्मशालाएं व अन्य स्थल बुक हो चुके हैं। प्रशासन की सख्ती के चलते शादी के कुछ आयोजकों ने तो एकादशी से दो दिन पूर्व ही शादी कार्य को निपटा लिया है। जानकारी यह भी मिली है कि कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए लोक डाउन की आशंका के चलते अगले वर्ष जनवरी व फरवरी में होने वाली शादियों को भी लोग इसी एकादशी के सावे पर ही निपटा रहे हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी पर हो रहे बंपर शादियों का इसी से अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि इस वक्त घोडी, बैंड वाले, हलवाई सहित इससे जुड़े हुए सब प्रकार के कार्मिक खाली नहीं है। इसकी वजह से शादी आयोजकों को दुगुने से तिगुने दामों पर बुकिंग करनी पड़ रही है।

